Crazy NFL season could mean even crazier playoffs

The NFL's first 18-week season, and first season with 17 games for each team, seemed to produce the down-to-the-wire drama that was hoped for.
And with that, we can only say: Sorry, Colts fans. Indy's loss to the Jaguars, one of the biggest upsets in NFL history if you really think about what was involved, was part of that wackiness. That one hurt.
The postseason will be Colt-less. But in the opening Wild Card round, there are some truly fantastic games to get excited about this weekend — and we get them on three straight days for the first time in history.
Looking at the big picture on the road to the Super Bowl, right now the road goes through Green Bay with the Packers in the NFC and Nashville with the Titans in the AFC. From a betting standpoint, the current future odds give a good indication of just who Vegas (and the public) think will be in the Super Bowl, and that's the Packers and Chiefs.
The Packers are +380 to win it all right now, followed by the Chiefs at +450. The Bills and Buccaneers drop all the way down to +800. So if you think Tom Brady and Tampa Bay can win it all again, a $100 bet on the Bucs would get you a really nice $800 profit.
If you're looking for a much bigger long shot, the Cardinals were the hot pick the first two months of the season when they went 7-0. Then they went 4-6 down the stretch and really struggled. But they also went 5-2 against playoff teams this year, and at +2500, a mere $10 bet would pay $250 if the Cards win it all. Crazier things have happened.
And they're probably going to happen this weekend. So let the madness begin.
No. 5 Las Vegas (10-7) at No. 4 Cincinnati (10-7)
Time/TV: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC
The skinny: The last time the Bengals won a playoff game, current QB Joe Burrow was not yet born. And I mean, it wasn't even close — it was nearly six more years before he came into the world. If you don't think there's some motivation there for Cincy to play out of its mind to open the postseason, you must've missed the jubilation when the Bengals won the AFC North. Burrow was one of the best QBs in the NFL this year, but he was susceptible to sacks. If his line can protect him, he could get the Bengals out to a big early lead and they could cruise. They hammered the Raiders 32-13 less than two months ago, and despite their identical records, I think we're dealing with two different levels of playoff talent here. If the weather makes it hard for Burrow to throw a bunch, watch out for running back Joe Mixon to have a big game.
Line: Bengals -5 (48.5)
Best prop bet: Joe Mixon (CIN) over 76.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Bengals 31, Raiders 17
No. 6 New England (10-7) at No. 3 Buffalo (11-6)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, CBS
The skinny: These AFC East rivals played twice in three weeks, and not until December in what was many scheduling oddities around the league this year. In the first meeting, Pats rookie QB Mac Jones threw only three passes in a snowstorm in Buffalo, and the New England running game guided the way to a 14-10 win. Two weeks later, though, the Bills handled the Pats on the road with relative ease. The temperatures are expected to be around 0 degrees in Buffalo on Saturday night, which potentially doesn't bode well for Jones. Plus, rookie QBs in the playoffs in NFL history? Well, if Jones pulls off an upset, he'll be in some rare company. As long as Buffalo QB Josh Allen plays essentially mistake-free, the Bills should get into the next round.
Line: Bills -4 (44)
Best prop bet: Mac Jones (NE) under 201.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Bills 26, Patriots 17
No. 7 Philadelphia (9-8) at No. 2 Tampa Bay (13-4)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, Fox
The skinny: The Eagles are in the postseason in large part thanks to their running game. Unfortunately for them, they're going up against a Bucs defense that ranked third in the NFL against the run. The Bucs are the defending champs, and they laid a few eggs this season. But in the playoffs, at home, with Tom Brady ... well, I mean, come on. We should all know by now that's a pretty safe bet.
Line: Buccaneers -9.5 (46)
Best prop bet: Tom Brady (TB) over 273.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 31, Eagles 16
No. 6 San Francisco (10-7) at No. 3 Dallas (12-5)
Time/TV: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, CBS
The skinny: If this game was taking place in the early '90s, maybe there'd be reason to be a little more excited about it. For sure, it's a game between two of the best franchises in NFL history. But Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Dak Prescott doesn't have the same ring to it as Joe Montana or Steve Young vs. Troy Aikman. There's something about the Niners I can't seem to trust this season. They zig when I think they're going to zag — as in, win when I think they'll lose, and vice versa. So a road upset I guess wouldn't be that surprising here — particularly because this this game's line is the closest of the weekend. But the Cowboys have put up more than 50 points in two of their past three games, and they're at home. If their defense can get to Garoppolo at all — particularly if it can pick him off — it could be smooth sailing. The Cowboys were 10-3 as favorites this year — best in the NFL. This doesn't seem like a spot they'd suffer a meltdown.
Line: Cowboys -3 (50.5)
Best prop bet: Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) over 49.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Cowboys 36, 49ers 23
No. 7 Pittsburgh (9-7-1) at No. 2 Kansas City (12-5)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, NBC
The skinny: The Steelers backed their way into the playoffs, and to little surprise they're Wild Card weekend's biggest underdogs. Even QB Ben Roethlisberger said the other day — perhaps a bit of reverse psychology to try to rile his crew up — the Steelers have no chance against the Chiefs, who have back-to-back AFC titles. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes has lit Pittsburgh up for nine TDs in two career meetings, and the Steelers have lost three straight in the postseason. In those three games, they've given up an average of 43 points, and the Chiefs love to score. (For the record, the Steelers averaged 32 points a game in those losses.) Three weeks ago, the Chiefs put a 36-10 spanking on the Steelers, and it seems reasonable to expect about the same this time around.
Line: Chiefs -12.5 (45.5)
Best prop bet: Travis Kelce (KC) over 68.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Chiefs 37, Steelers 16
No. 5 Arizona (11-6) at No. 4 L.A. Rams (12-5)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN/ABC
The skinny: The NFL may have saved the best for last this weekend with the first season we get a playoff game on a Monday night. This is a trilogy matchup of NFC West rivals, and they split the regular-season games. Each of them won on the road. In early October, the Cards routed the Rams in L.A. with a really well-rounded performance. QB Kyler Murray played mistake-free, and they got a huge ground effort from Chase Edmonds and James Conner, plus Murray, who combined for more than 200 yards. But in mid-December, the Rams won in Phoenix and despite Murray's big passing yard numbers, he threw no TDs and two picks. If the Rams can get after him and force him into mistakes again, all bets are off. But the Cardinals were 8-1 on the road this season, and the Rams just laid a home egg against the Niners. I think the Cardinals can pull off an upset.
Line: Rams -4 (49)
Best prop bet: Kyler Murray (ARI) over 1.5 passing TDs
MattE’s pick: Cardinals 29, Rams 24
Week 18 results: 8-8 straight up, 9-7 against the spread. Final regular season: 167-104-1 (.616) straight up, 146-125-1 (.539) against the spread.
Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.