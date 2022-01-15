Crazy NFL season could mean even crazier playoffs

The skinny: The Eagles are in the postseason in large part thanks to their running game. Unfortunately for them, they're going up against a Bucs defense that ranked third in the NFL against the run. The Bucs are the defending champs, and they laid a few eggs this season. But in the playoffs, at home, with Tom Brady ... well, I mean, come on. We should all know by now that's a pretty safe bet.

The skinny: If this game was taking place in the early '90s, maybe there'd be reason to be a little more excited about it. For sure, it's a game between two of the best franchises in NFL history. But Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Dak Prescott doesn't have the same ring to it as Joe Montana or Steve Young vs. Troy Aikman. There's something about the Niners I can't seem to trust this season. They zig when I think they're going to zag — as in, win when I think they'll lose, and vice versa. So a road upset I guess wouldn't be that surprising here — particularly because this this game's line is the closest of the weekend. But the Cowboys have put up more than 50 points in two of their past three games, and they're at home. If their defense can get to Garoppolo at all — particularly if it can pick him off — it could be smooth sailing. The Cowboys were 10-3 as favorites this year — best in the NFL. This doesn't seem like a spot they'd suffer a meltdown.