Drew Brees in get-right spot as Saints meet Vikings on Christmas

The skinny: The Saints got Drew Brees back last week, and he struggled early. He looked better in the second half, though, and brought New Orleans back into the game only to lose by three to the Chiefs. Brees likely will feel a little more comfortable this week against the Vikings, who aren't adept at getting after opposing quarterbacks. Giving Brees time to throw in what amounts to a revenge game — the Vikings knocked the Saints out of the playoffs last year in an upset — is a Christmas miracle everyone in New Orleans can get behind. The Saints have been one of the best in the league at stopping the run, so don't expect Vikings standout Dalvin Cook to put up a monster game. Only six teams have given up more passing TDs than the Vikings this year, so I'm thinking big numbers for Brees and ho-hum for Cook.