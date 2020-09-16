FANTASY PLAYS: Players to add include Nyheim Hines, Benny Snell, Sammy Watkins

MALCOLM BROWN, RB, Rams: Cam Akers owners were badly hurt as the rookie saw only 33% of Los Angeles’ snap counts. Brown, who received 60% of the snap counts, had 18 carries for 79 yards and scored both of LA’s touchdowns while also catching three passes for 31 yards. For now, it appears Brown is the back of choice for a Rams offense that has the potential to break out upon a shaky Eagles defense in Week 2. If Hines is unavailable, then Brown is a solid Plan B.

SAMMY WATKINS, WR, Chiefs: Remember him? Downgraded in the eyes of fantasy owners, Watkins pulled in seven of his nine targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 win over the Texans. Most expected either Mecole Hardman or Demarcus Robinson to emerge as KC’s WR2, but Watkins wasn’t re-signed to just be filler. With rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire giving the Chiefs another game-altering threat, the spread-out field will work well for Watkins, who can be a WR4/WR5 or flex option in deeper formats.

MARQUEZ VALDES-SCANTLING, WR, Packers: Yes, there were two drops, but Valdes-Scantling did have a 45-yard touchdown catch to highlight a four-catch, 96-yard game against the Vikings. Devante Adams will remain Aaron Rodgers’ go-to and take the bulk of the targets, yet Valdes-Scantling merits attention considering the Packers still lack a solid WR2 behind Adams.