For Bears rookie Fields, Vikings could pose tough challenge

Fields has been picked off 10 times this season and thrown for six touchdowns. The Bears are 2-7 in his nine starts, and the Vikings could pose a difficult challenge.

Well-disguised blitzes have long been a hallmark of Zimmer's scheme, and Harrison Smith is at the center of that, whether sneaking up for a well-timed rush or backing off the line at the last second to drop into coverage. The 10th-year standout was at his best last week against Pittsburgh with his third sack of the season and the game-saving play in the end zone to force a last-second incomplete pass.

"For you to feel comfortable to actually line up on the line of scrimmage and, when the ball's snapped, to turn and run and get the depth back that you're supposed to have — at the same time as fast receivers are running full speed toward you — it's very rare," co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said. "So what he can do, not a lot of guys can."

The Vikings no doubt have the potential to make Fields very uncomfortable in his second straight primetime start. And the Bears could be without both starting tackles.