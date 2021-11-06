Frustrated as a Bears fan? Try being a Packers fan this week

Sure, this is Bears country. Mostly. But this week, the story is the Packers.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, and because he's not vaccinated has to do a mandatory 10-day sit. He's furious because ... well, I guess because he thinks either the rules in the NFL Players Association agreement shouldn't apply to him, or that he can interchange "immunized" and "vaccinated" and get away with it.
Then he had a news conference and probably dug himself an even deeper hole with his detractors — and possibly with Packers fans, too. Say what you want about vaccinations and politics, but Rodgers didn't get vaccinated, got COVID, now has to sit out — and if the Packers lose to the Chiefs on Sunday, it could wind up costing them big time in the postseason.
Think about it: After the Packers' huge upset of the Cardinals, they had the inside track to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If they lose to Kansas City because they have to start Jordan Love instead of the reigning MVP in Rodgers, and that loss winds up costing them a bye in the playoffs, or home-field advantage, it could be devastating.
This week, even though the Chiefs are the kings of not covering, they're at home, they have Patrick Mahomes, and we have no clue what to expect from Love. But I do expect Rodgers will have lost some fans over this in a big way, and this could be a pretty dark stain on what almost certainly now has to be his last year in Green Bay.
Bears QB Justin Fields had his best performance against the Niners, yet in the end the scoreboard really wasn't that close. And though the Steelers are 4-3, they've had some struggles, too. But they're playing on the heels of their best defensive effort, and if that was them turning the page, the Bears could be in trouble.
It'd be great to stay the Bears can stay competitive in Pittsburgh — and I think they can. But competitive, and competitive against the spread are two different things. Considering Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is at home, has a ton of experience, just doesn't really lose games to rookies like Fields, and the Bears have struggled to cover spreads this year, it's not absurd to call Pittsburgh a lock.
For you degenerate gamblers, I realize my credibility took a hit when I was all in on the Bengals -11 last week and they lost outright. But trust me this time on the Texans as 5.5-point underdogs at Miami. The Texans on the moneyline pay out +190 at the time of this writing. But if you think they'll win and win by a touchdown, the Texans at -5 on the alternate point spread pays out more than twice that at +385.
Minnesota (3-4) at Baltimore (5-2)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Ravens -6 (50)
Best prop bet: Adam Thielen (MIN) over 58.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Ravens 31, Vikings 27
Atlanta (3-4) at New Orleans (5-2)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Saints -6 (41.5)
Best prop bet: Matt Ryan (ATL) over 254.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Saints 27, Falcons 24
Denver (4-4) at Dallas (6-1)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Cowboys -10 (49)
Best prop bet: Dak Prescott (DAL) over 277.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Cowboys 38, Broncos 20
New England (4-4) at Carolina (4-4)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Patriots -4 (41)
Best prop bet: Patriots -7.5 alternate point spread (+155)
MattE’s pick: Patriots 26, Panthers 17
Cleveland (4-4) at Cincinnati (5-3)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Bengals -2.5 (47)
Best prop bet: Joe Burrow (CIN) over 2.5 passing TDs
MattE’s pick: Bengals 29, Browns 26
Buffalo (5-2) at Jacksonville (1-6)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Bills -14.5 (48.5)
Best prop bet: Josh Allen (BUF) over 2.5 passing TDs
MattE’s pick: Bills 37, Jaguars 16
Houston (1-7) at Miami (1-7)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Dolphins -5.5 (46)
Best prop bet: Tyrod Taylor (HOU) over 228.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Texans 27, Dolphins 20
Las Vegas (5-2) at N.Y. Giants (2-6)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Raiders -3 (47)
Best prop bet: Josh Jacobs (LV) over 60.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Raiders 26, Giants 20
L.A. Chargers (4-3) at Philadelphia (3-5)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: Chargers -2 (49.5)
Best prop bet: Jalen Hurts (PHI) over 228.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Chargers 28, Eagles 24
Green Bay (7-1) at Kansas City (4-4)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Chiefs -7.5 (48.5)
Best prop bet: Jordan Love (GB) over 230.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Chiefs 34, Packers 23
Arizona (7-1) at San Francisco (3-4)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Cardinals -2 (45)
Best prop bet: Alternate total over 52.5 (+200)
MattE’s pick: Falcons 31, 49ers 23
Tennessee (6-2) at L.A. Rams (7-1)
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC
Line: Rams -7 (52.5)
Best prop bet: Matthew Stafford (LAR) over 302.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Rams 37, Titans 27
BEARS (3-5) at Pittsburgh (4-3)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Line: Steelers -6 (39)
Best prop bet: Ben Roethlisberger (PIT) over 246.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Steelers 26, Bears 17
Week 8 results: 8-7 straight up, 8-7 against the spread.
Season: 78-44 (.639) straight up, 64-58 (.525) against the spread.
Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.
