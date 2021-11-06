Frustrated as a Bears fan? Try being a Packers fan this week

Sure, this is Bears country. Mostly. But this week, the story is the Packers.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, and because he's not vaccinated has to do a mandatory 10-day sit. He's furious because ... well, I guess because he thinks either the rules in the NFL Players Association agreement shouldn't apply to him, or that he can interchange "immunized" and "vaccinated" and get away with it.

Then he had a news conference and probably dug himself an even deeper hole with his detractors — and possibly with Packers fans, too. Say what you want about vaccinations and politics, but Rodgers didn't get vaccinated, got COVID, now has to sit out — and if the Packers lose to the Chiefs on Sunday, it could wind up costing them big time in the postseason.

Think about it: After the Packers' huge upset of the Cardinals, they had the inside track to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If they lose to Kansas City because they have to start Jordan Love instead of the reigning MVP in Rodgers, and that loss winds up costing them a bye in the playoffs, or home-field advantage, it could be devastating.