Gelen Robinson pursues his passion with XFL's Dallas Renegades

Gaming is a hobby, Robinson said, but he isn't letting that halt his pursuit of his ultimate dream: playing in the NFL.

“That’s always going to be the big goal. Everybody wants to be on a NFL roster and see their name up there. But for me it’s just playing the game,” he said. “I’m just happy to be out here and getting a chance to play the game I love at any level. It’s something that my body won’t allow me to do forever, so I’m trying to make the most out of it while I can.”

Robinson, the son of Purdue basketball legend Glenn Robinson, and brother of Philadelphia 76ers forward Glenn Robinson III places a high value on family. For as much as he loves football, he ultimately will do what’s best for his family, which is his motivation and biggest fans.

“That’s the question that every athlete faces and, for me, it is Rain, my family and my girlfriend,” Robinson said of his motivation. “It’s really motivating to have a family behind you that supports you in everything you do, no matter what. They really drive me to be the player that I want to be and, obviously, (I want to) give them the lifestyle they deserve. It's super important to me.