HAMMOND — The Region had the chance to do more than watch the final selections on the last day of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. joined in on the NFL Draft coverage and announced the Los Angeles Chargers’ sixth-round pick during a live telecast at the Hammond Sportsplex. The team chose Houston linebacker Emeke Egbule with the 200th pick, and although McDermott joked about having a hard time pronouncing Egbule’s name, he said it was a memorable experience.
“Having people from the NFL here, it was just a great day,” McDermott said. “I’m really proud of our city. A lot of people worked hard to make this happen.”
The NFL granted McDermott the opportunity as a way for the league to celebrate its 100th anniversary and its 12 original towns, which includes Hammond and the since dissolved charter team the Hammond Pros.
McDermott said he specifically announced the Chargers’ selection because the team’s radio play-by-play announcer, Matt Smith, is a Hammond native. McDermott was surrounded by local youth football players and cheerleaders and wore a personalized Chargers jersey as he read off the selection.
In addition to the Chargers’ pick, McDermott also announced sixth-round selections for the Houston Texans, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. The Texans drafted Central Michigan cornerback Xavier Crawford 195th, the Jets selected Rutgers cornerback Blessuan Austin 196th and the Cowboys chose Texas A&M safety Donovan Wilson 213th.
“We didn’t know we were doing extra picks until we got here,” McDermott said. “They were just like, ‘Do you guys wanna do more?’ And we said, ‘Yeah.’ We had so many kids that wanted to be on TV, so we just kept pulling more kids on stage.”
Aside from announcing draft picks, most of the event was highlighted by a mock NFL Scouting Combine designed for children. Many of them had the chance to do several physical tests, including the 40-yard dash and vertical jump.
Chicago native and Minnesota Vikings fan TJ Melendez brought his 5-year-old twin daughters, Amber and Violet Melendez, as well as his 3-year-old daughter, Hazel Melendez, to the Sportsplex. Even though Hazel Melendez was too young to participate in any tests, Amber and Violet Melendez competed in almost all of them.
“I had fun,” said Violet Melendez, who donned a Randy Moss jersey.
“I liked the pushups,” added Amber Melendez, who wore an Adrian Peterson jersey.
The Melendez family capped off its day by helping McDermott announce the 213th pick, his final selection of the draft, and TJ Melendez believes the event was not only entertaining for his daughters but everyone who came.
“I love it,” TJ Melendez said. “I think it’s good for the kids. My kids love seeing other people and really enjoyed all the fun with the family. I love draft weekend, and hopefully they do this again next year.”