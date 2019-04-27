HAMMOND — When Region sports fans learned Hammond would announce the Los Angeles Chargers’ sixth-round pick on Saturday, they could’ve been excused for asking, “Why?”
Going back more than 100 years, Hammond played a key role in the early makings of the NFL. The Hammond Pros — ironically, a semi-pro team — signed the original charter in 1920 of what would become the NFL and played against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
In fact, the Pros participated in a game that some say convinced owners that a professional football league could thrive. Chicago has the Pros partially to thank for inspiring revered founder George Halas, and the Pros even helped pioneer integration and social change. For a team that only lasted seven NFL seasons and posted a 5-26-4 record, the Pros had a real impact on football today.
The game that changed it all
On November 3, 1919, no fewer than 10,000 fans packed Wrigley Field — then Cubs Park — for a game that altered the history of football.
Hammond’s professional team faced Jim Thorpe’s Canton Bulldogs in a game that William A. Cook wrote in his biography of Thorpe “was billed at that time as the greatest pro football game ever played.”
Hammond co-owner Paul Parduhn styled his squad as champions of the Midwest and “the $20,000 team,” referencing a likely exaggerated payroll that would have been massive at the time, according to Pro Football Hall of Fame executive director Joe Horrigan.
Yet Canton appeared to have the higher pedigree. The Bulldogs owned a professional roster compared with Hammond’s collection of semi-pros who held outside jobs, and Horrigan said Canton hoped to play in New York before settling for Hammond in Chicago. When the would-be owner of the New York team learned a week before the game that a law prohibited non-baseball sports from playing on Sundays, Canton headed west.
That’s how Hammond’s team — alternatively known as the Pros, Clabbys, All-Stars, Bobcats and Bulldogs — found itself opposing Thorpe, one of football’s all-time greats, at a time when crowds of 600 to 1,000 fans were typical. Hammond had its own future Hall of Famer, however: George Halas, fresh off his 1919 Rose Bowl MVP showing for the U.S. Naval Academy.
Hammond held a 3-0 lead at half in an apparently physical game, but Thorpe answered with a 25-yard field goal in the second half, according to Cook. The game ended in a 3-3 tie.
“No wonder William McKinley died at (having) to live in the same burg with them cannibals,” one reader named Jack wrote to sports writer and satirist Ring Lardner, describing the ferocity of Canton’s players in a letter printed on November 19, 1919, in the Lake County Times.
“I have got an (idea) that if the (Hammond) team had any (sense) they would (have paid) Jim his (money) before the game started and let him go back to Canton for it was like finding a needle in a haystack to look for some other Canton bulldog that could have gained a yard, (especially) if Jim (wasn’t) around to kind of butt in.”
Hammond may not have won the unofficial championship, but the game’s result mattered less than its financial success. The attendance convinced owners of other professional football teams that a league was economically feasible, according to Horrigan, and that it could even thrive.
On September 17, 1920, in Canton, the league that was later renamed the NFL was officially born. The Pros signed the original charter of the American Professional Football Association.
“Their success was also their downfall,” Horrigan said. “(Owners) quickly learned when these new teams joined that they weren’t gonna make it in small venues and cities like Canton and Akron and Columbus. Cities like Milwaukee and Buffalo and Cleveland and Detroit were their future.”
George Halas, a Pro before a Bear
While Halas is best known as the Bears’ founder, he starred for Hammond as a wide receiver in 1919. In fact, historical sources claim Halas’ experience with the Pros encouraged him to continue investing resources in professional football.
Halas had been working for the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad in 1919 when he heard of the Pros, according to Bears Vice President Pat McCaskey. After making the team, Halas’ $100 per game more than doubled his weekly railroad earnings.
After Hammond tied Canton on November 3, the teams agreed to a Thanksgiving rematch to truly decide the supposed pro football championship, according to Cook. Hammond added former Northwestern star Paddy Driscoll, and another 10,000-plus fans came out to Cubs Park.
Hammond took the snowy field in orange-and-black jerseys not similar to those the Bears now own, according to The Times’ former sports writer Archibald McKinlay, but its prospects went downhill immediately. The Pro Football Researchers Association (PFRA) wrote that three Bulldogs nailed Driscoll on the opening kickoff, forcing a fumble and recovering deep in Hammond territory. Thorpe ultimately bulled into the end zone for a touchdown and added an extra point.
Canton ultimately won 7-0 after two goalline stands, according to the PFRA, in what turned out to be Halas’ last game for Hammond. Even with the loss and a severe shoulder injury, Halas wasn’t deterred.
Quite the opposite, actually. Halas moved to the Decatur Staleys and established the Staleys as the Chicago Bears in 1922, just three years after his duel with the Bulldogs.
“During his last game of the season with Hammond, (Halas) dislocated his clavicle, but his injury didn’t diminish the enthusiasm that was building in his mind about professional football,” McCaskey, Halas’ grandson, wrote in “Bear With Me: A Family History of George Halas and the Chicago Bears. “Although he wasn’t totally convinced, (Halas) reasoned that if semi-pro football could attract players like … Driscoll, there might be a future for professional football.”
Ahead of their time
The Pros weren’t just trailblazers by helping establish the viability of professional football. They also had the most diverse team in the NFL.
Hammond had as many as six black players at times — the Pros typically had around 15 players — out of nine total in the league, according to Hammond history website hhs59.com.
Rumor had it that musical artist and political activist Paul Robeson even played for the Pros for in 1920 after leaving Rutgers, although McKinlay wrote in a December 18, 1983 column that this may have been a scam intended to increase attendance.
Hall of Famer Fritz Pollard was one of the Pros’ top players during his time in Hammond and took over as player/coach in 1925. Pollard had earned the distinction of being pro football’s first black head coach with the Akron Pros in 1921 and also became the NFL’s first black quarterback with Hammond.
Pollard faced plenty of threats from fans and dirty play opponents — his grandson, Dr. Steven Towns III, said at Pollard’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony that he sometimes had to be escorted onto the field for his protection.
Pollard didn’t let anything phase him.
“They used to hit me, one on top and one below, in order to take me out,” Pollard told NFL Films in a 1974 interview. “(I would) just look at them and grin, and then the next minute run 80 yards for a touchdown.”
Aside from his on-field contributions, Pollard worked to promote opportunities for other African Americans in football, as well. Pollard organized the first inter-racial all-star game in Chicago in 1922, according to the Brown University Library, and recruited black players to join the NFL.
While Horrigan said in a video on the NFL’s YouTube page that the Pros didn't specifically want to break the color barrier and were simply being “opportunistic” by bringing in the best players possible, Pollard said he “wanted the honor of being the first black coach more than anything else.”
Simply by establishing a new precedent, Pollard played a key role in NFL history.
“Can you imagine not having these guys around for that period of time and how it damaged the game?” Towns III said. “My grandfather fought this policy and never stopped fighting for re-integration of the league.”