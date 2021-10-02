How do the Bears rebound from the NFL's worst offensive performance in nearly 17 years?

We're about to hit the quarter-mark of the season, which means a lot of things will start to become more clear.

If the Bears were looking for a way to take some of the attention off their positively atrocious Week 3 performance, I suppose the news that they're all but certain to leave the shores of Lake Michigan for Arlington Heights sometime before the end of this decade is one way to do it.

And while I prefer history and tradition over big-budget modernization, and certainly will miss the idea of games on the lakefront, the thought of the Bears' home stadium hosting a Super Bowl some day is pretty cool.

But back to the here and now ... It's almost unfathomable that the Bears are favored this week. For once, I think the oddsmakers took into account a longer-term history rather than succumbing to recency bias because if they went with the latter, the Lions probably should be double-digit favorites.

After all, the Bears are coming off a loss to the Browns in which Justin Fields was sacked nine times, they had a total of one passing yard and finished with 47 total yards of offense in 42 plays. Want to know the last time an NFL team had 47 total yards or fewer in a game? It was 2004. The Bears literally had the worst offensive game in the NFL in nearly 17 years!