How do the Bears rebound from the NFL's worst offensive performance in nearly 17 years?

We're about to hit the quarter-mark of the season, which means a lot of things will start to become more clear.
If the Bears were looking for a way to take some of the attention off their positively atrocious Week 3 performance, I suppose the news that they're all but certain to leave the shores of Lake Michigan for Arlington Heights sometime before the end of this decade is one way to do it.
And while I prefer history and tradition over big-budget modernization, and certainly will miss the idea of games on the lakefront, the thought of the Bears' home stadium hosting a Super Bowl some day is pretty cool.
But back to the here and now ... It's almost unfathomable that the Bears are favored this week. For once, I think the oddsmakers took into account a longer-term history rather than succumbing to recency bias because if they went with the latter, the Lions probably should be double-digit favorites.
After all, the Bears are coming off a loss to the Browns in which Justin Fields was sacked nine times, they had a total of one passing yard and finished with 47 total yards of offense in 42 plays. Want to know the last time an NFL team had 47 total yards or fewer in a game? It was 2004. The Bears literally had the worst offensive game in the NFL in nearly 17 years!
And they're favored by a field goal the week after that?! There's just no way to realistically back them after that performance. If they want to stay in this thing, they're going to have to protect Fields — or Andy Dalton or even potentially Nick Foles — and let David Montgomery rack up some yards carrying the football. The Lions are better than their 0-3 record, but I think the Bears' defense leads the way this week and they can eke one out.
There's no way the Colts can start 0-4, can they? Well ... they're playing on the road for the second straight week, so they kind of can. And Carson Wentz is coming off not one, but two sprained ankles. Jacoby Brissett, who took the bulk of their snaps in 2017 and 2019, is Miami's starting QB now and more than likely would love to beat his former team. Regardless of who's behind center for Indy, though, it's just very probable the Colts aren't a very good football team this year. If they fall to 0-4, an important note to remember is that only one team in history has started 0-4 and rallied to make the playoffs: the 1992 Chargers.
My outright upset picks went 3-2 last week. This week, I like the Vikings, Falcons, Panthers and Seahawks in upsets.
Detroit (0-3) at BEARS (1-2)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, Fox
Line: Bears -3 (41)
Best prop bet: David Montgomery (CHI) over 95.5 combined rushing/receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Bears 20, Lions 16
COLTS (0-3) at Miami (1-2)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Dolphins -2 (41.5)
Best prop bet: Dolphins -9.5 alternate spread (+250)
MattE’s pick: Dolphins 23, Colts 13
Cleveland (2-1) at Minnesota (1-2)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Browns -2 (51.5)
Best prop bet: Kirk Cousins (MIN) over 24.5 completions
MattE’s pick: Vikings 34, Browns 31
Kansas City (1-2) at Philadelphia (1-2)
Time: Noon Sunday, CBS
Line: Chiefs -6.5 (54)
Best prop bet: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC) over 57.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Chiefs 28, Eagles 17
Washington (1-2) at Atlanta (1-2)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Washington -1.5 (47.5)
Best prop bet: Matt Ryan (ATL) over 261.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Falcons 26, Washington 23
Tennessee (2-1) at N.Y. Jets (0-3)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Titans -6.5 (44.5)
Best prop bet: Derrick Henry (TEN) over 112.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Titans 27, Jets 13
Carolina (3-0) at Dallas (2-1)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Cowboys -4.5 (51.5)
Best prop bet: Sam Darnold (CAR) over 1.5 TD passes
MattE’s pick: Panthers 27, Cowboys 23
N.Y. Giants (0-3) at New Orleans (2-1)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Saints -7 (42)
Best prop bet: Alvin Kamara (NO) over 113.5 combined rushing/receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Saints 31, Giants 16
Houston (1-2) at Buffalo (2-1)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Bills -17 (47)
Best prop bet: Davis Mills (HOU) under 205.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Bills 34, Texans 10
Arizona (3-0) at L.A. Rams (3-0)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: Rams -4 (54.5)
Best prop bet: Kyler Murray (ARI) over 33.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Rams 34, Cardinals 31
Seattle (1-2) at San Francisco (2-1)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: 49ers -3 (52)
Best prop bet: Over 58.5 points alternate total (+175)
MattE’s pick: Seahawks 31, 49ers 28
Pittsburgh (1-2) at Green Bay (2-1)
Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, CBS
Line: Packers -6.5 (45.5)
Best prop bet: Over 51.5 points alternate total (+180)
MattE’s pick: Packers 29, Steelers 23
Baltimore (2-1) at Denver (3-0)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Ravens -1 (44.5)
Best prop bet: Teddy Bridgewater (DEN) over 241.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Ravens 23, Broncos 20
Tampa Bay (2-1) at New England (1-2)
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC
Line: Buccaneers -7 (49)
Best prop bet: Rob Gronkowski (TB) over 39.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 31, Patriots 20
Las Vegas (3-0) at L.A. Chargers (2-1)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ABC/ESPN
Line: Chargers -3.5 (52)
Best prop bet: Derek Carr (LV) under 281.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Chargers 34, Raiders 30
Week 3 results: 10-6 straight up, 10-6 against the spread.
Season: 28-20 (.583) straight up, 25-23 (.521) against the spread.
Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
