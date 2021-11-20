 Skip to main content
Is Bears rookie Justin Fields ready to go toe-to-toe with Lamar Jackson?
PRO FOOTBALL | PICKS

Is Bears rookie Justin Fields ready to go toe-to-toe with Lamar Jackson?

NFL Insider Matt Erickson

Matt Erickson

What we're finding out about the NFL in 2021 is anything can happen.

Take, for example, the Baltimore Ravens. They started the season with a loss, but rattled off five straight wins after that. Then they got stomped by the Bengals, but rebounded against the Vikings — only to look totally flat in a loss to the lowly Dolphins in the Week 10 Thursday night game.

So that's great for the Bears, right? The Ravens are coming off a stinker, and the Bears are coming off their bye week, and before their bye, they were competitive against the 49ers and nearly beat the Steelers.

So can they be competitive against Baltimore — and maybe even pull off an upset? If they are, it probably will be because of their defense. They still don't have many takeaways this season, but they're one of the best sack defenses in the league. And even though Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is one of the most mobile in the history of the league already, he's prone to getting sacked — and by lesser defenses than the Bears.

The other fun thing to watch will be Bears QB Justin Fields. It would not be outlandish to think the Bears drafted him with someone like Jackson in mind, hoping Fields could grow into the type of QB who not only can sling it, but can get out of the pocket and pick up big yards on the ground, too.

In Week 8 against the Niners, Fields ran for a season best 103 yards. In Week 9 against the Steelers, he passed for a season best 291 yards. So maybe he's starting to turn the corner — and maybe he can keep things tight.

Baltimore (6-3) at BEARS (3-6)

Time/TV: Noon Sunday, CBS

Line: Ravens -5 (44.5)

Best prop bet: Justin Fields (CHI) over 34.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Ravens 23, Bears 20

COLTS (5-5) at Buffalo (6-3)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Bills -7 (50)

Best prop bet: Jonathan Taylor (IND) under 102.5 combined rushing/receiving yards

MattE’s pick: Bills 29, Colts 23

Green Bay (8-2) at Minnesota (4-5)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Packers -1.5 (47)

Best prop bet: A.J. Dillon (GB) over 80.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Packers 27, Vikings 24

Detroit (0-8-1) at Cleveland (5-5)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Browns -11 (43.5)

Best prop bet: Over 52.5 alternate total (+250)

MattE’s pick: Browns 31, Lions 26

Houston (1-8) at Tennessee (8-2)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Titans -10 (44.5)

Best prop bet: Brandin Cooks (HOU) over 68.5 receiving yards

MattE’s pick: Titans 31, Texans 17

San Francisco (4-5) at Jacksonville (2-7)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: 49ers -6.5 (45)

Best prop bet: Deebo Samuel (SF) over 72.5 receiving yards

MattE’s pick: 49ers 26, Jaguars 16

Washington (3-6) at Carolina (5-5)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Panthers -3 (43)

Best prop bet: Christian McCaffrey (CAR) over 65.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Panthers 27, Washington 20

Miami (3-7) at N.Y. Jets (2-7)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Dolphins -3 (44.5)

Best prop bet: Michael Carter (NYJ) over 48.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Dolphins 27, Jets 23

New Orleans (5-4) at Philadelphia (4-6)

Time/TV: Noon Sunday, Fox

Line: Eagles -2 (43)

Best prop bet: Trevor Siemian (NO) over 1.5 TD passes

MattE’s pick: Saints 26, Eagles 23

Cincinnati (5-4) at Las Vegas (5-4)

Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Line: Bengals -1 (50.5)

Best prop bet: Derek Carr (LV) over 282.5 passing yards

MattE’s pick: Raiders 31, Bengals 27

Dallas (7-2) at Kansas City (6-4)

Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Fox

Line: Chiefs -2.5 (56.5)

Best prop bet: Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) over 20.5 receiving yards

MattE’s pick: Chiefs 34, Cowboys 30

Arizona (8-2) at Seattle (3-6)

Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Line: Cardinals -2 (48)

Best prop bet: Total field goals made in game over 3.5

MattE’s pick: Cardinals 24, Seahawks 20

Pittsburgh (5-3-1) at L.A. Chargers (5-4)

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC

Line: Chargers -5.5 (47)

Best prop bet: Chargers -9.5 alternate spread (+145)

MattE’s pick: Chargers 27, Steelers 17

N.Y. Giants (3-6) at Tampa Bay (6-3)

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Line: Buccaneers -11 (49.5)

Best prop bet: Tom Brady (TB) over 2.5 TD passes

MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 37, Giants 17

Week 10 results: 6-7-1 straight up, 3-10-1 against the spread.

Season: 91-58-1 (.611) straight up, 72-77-1 (.483) against the spread.

Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.

Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.

