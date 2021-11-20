Is Bears rookie Justin Fields ready to go toe-to-toe with Lamar Jackson?

What we're finding out about the NFL in 2021 is anything can happen.
Take, for example, the Baltimore Ravens. They started the season with a loss, but rattled off five straight wins after that. Then they got stomped by the Bengals, but rebounded against the Vikings — only to look totally flat in a loss to the lowly Dolphins in the Week 10 Thursday night game.
So that's great for the Bears, right? The Ravens are coming off a stinker, and the Bears are coming off their bye week, and before their bye, they were competitive against the 49ers and nearly beat the Steelers.
So can they be competitive against Baltimore — and maybe even pull off an upset? If they are, it probably will be because of their defense. They still don't have many takeaways this season, but they're one of the best sack defenses in the league. And even though Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is one of the most mobile in the history of the league already, he's prone to getting sacked — and by lesser defenses than the Bears.
The other fun thing to watch will be Bears QB Justin Fields. It would not be outlandish to think the Bears drafted him with someone like Jackson in mind, hoping Fields could grow into the type of QB who not only can sling it, but can get out of the pocket and pick up big yards on the ground, too.
In Week 8 against the Niners, Fields ran for a season best 103 yards. In Week 9 against the Steelers, he passed for a season best 291 yards. So maybe he's starting to turn the corner — and maybe he can keep things tight.
Baltimore (6-3) at BEARS (3-6)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, CBS
Line: Ravens -5 (44.5)
Best prop bet: Justin Fields (CHI) over 34.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Ravens 23, Bears 20
COLTS (5-5) at Buffalo (6-3)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Bills -7 (50)
Best prop bet: Jonathan Taylor (IND) under 102.5 combined rushing/receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Bills 29, Colts 23
Green Bay (8-2) at Minnesota (4-5)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Packers -1.5 (47)
Best prop bet: A.J. Dillon (GB) over 80.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Packers 27, Vikings 24
Detroit (0-8-1) at Cleveland (5-5)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Browns -11 (43.5)
Best prop bet: Over 52.5 alternate total (+250)
MattE’s pick: Browns 31, Lions 26
Houston (1-8) at Tennessee (8-2)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Titans -10 (44.5)
Best prop bet: Brandin Cooks (HOU) over 68.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Titans 31, Texans 17
San Francisco (4-5) at Jacksonville (2-7)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: 49ers -6.5 (45)
Best prop bet: Deebo Samuel (SF) over 72.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: 49ers 26, Jaguars 16
Washington (3-6) at Carolina (5-5)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Panthers -3 (43)
Best prop bet: Christian McCaffrey (CAR) over 65.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Panthers 27, Washington 20
Miami (3-7) at N.Y. Jets (2-7)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Dolphins -3 (44.5)
Best prop bet: Michael Carter (NYJ) over 48.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Dolphins 27, Jets 23
New Orleans (5-4) at Philadelphia (4-6)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, Fox
Line: Eagles -2 (43)
Best prop bet: Trevor Siemian (NO) over 1.5 TD passes
MattE’s pick: Saints 26, Eagles 23
Cincinnati (5-4) at Las Vegas (5-4)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: Bengals -1 (50.5)
Best prop bet: Derek Carr (LV) over 282.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Raiders 31, Bengals 27
Dallas (7-2) at Kansas City (6-4)
Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Fox
Line: Chiefs -2.5 (56.5)
Best prop bet: Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) over 20.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Chiefs 34, Cowboys 30
Arizona (8-2) at Seattle (3-6)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Cardinals -2 (48)
Best prop bet: Total field goals made in game over 3.5
MattE’s pick: Cardinals 24, Seahawks 20
Pittsburgh (5-3-1) at L.A. Chargers (5-4)
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC
Line: Chargers -5.5 (47)
Best prop bet: Chargers -9.5 alternate spread (+145)
MattE’s pick: Chargers 27, Steelers 17
N.Y. Giants (3-6) at Tampa Bay (6-3)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Line: Buccaneers -11 (49.5)
Best prop bet: Tom Brady (TB) over 2.5 TD passes
MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 37, Giants 17
Week 10 results: 6-7-1 straight up, 3-10-1 against the spread.
Season: 91-58-1 (.611) straight up, 72-77-1 (.483) against the spread.
Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
Photos: Bears fall to Steelers, 29-27
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Bears Steelers Football
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.