Is Bears rookie Justin Fields ready to go toe-to-toe with Lamar Jackson?

What we're finding out about the NFL in 2021 is anything can happen.

Take, for example, the Baltimore Ravens. They started the season with a loss, but rattled off five straight wins after that. Then they got stomped by the Bengals, but rebounded against the Vikings — only to look totally flat in a loss to the lowly Dolphins in the Week 10 Thursday night game.

So that's great for the Bears, right? The Ravens are coming off a stinker, and the Bears are coming off their bye week, and before their bye, they were competitive against the 49ers and nearly beat the Steelers.

So can they be competitive against Baltimore — and maybe even pull off an upset? If they are, it probably will be because of their defense. They still don't have many takeaways this season, but they're one of the best sack defenses in the league. And even though Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is one of the most mobile in the history of the league already, he's prone to getting sacked — and by lesser defenses than the Bears.

The other fun thing to watch will be Bears QB Justin Fields. It would not be outlandish to think the Bears drafted him with someone like Jackson in mind, hoping Fields could grow into the type of QB who not only can sling it, but can get out of the pocket and pick up big yards on the ground, too.