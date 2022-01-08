It's crunch time for Colts in a place that hasn't been friendly

If the Colts manage to choke against the team in line for the No. 1 draft pick this spring, they still could get in with wins from the Ravens, Raiders and Dolphins. Suffice it to say, they'd be best served to just handle business against the Jaguars and secure their spot. The best way to do that is a steady dose of Jonathan Taylor on the ground.

The Colts' playoff spot would be No. 6 if the Chargers beat the Raiders on Sunday night. But they'd drop to No. 7 with a Raiders win — and that would put them in an opening-round game against the No. 2 seed, which is most likely to be Kansas City, which was the NFL's hottest team until last week. No matter what, the Colts will be on the road in the first round if they get in, and a win over the Jags would put them at 6-2 this season away from Indy.

And not for nothing, a Jaguars loss guarantees them the No. 1 draft pick with a 2-15 record. If they upset the Colts, they'd be 3-14, and a Lions loss to the Packers would have them 2-14-1 and give Detroit the No. 1 overall pick. That's not to imply the Jags are playing to lose, but there also isn't a lot of motivation to win, especially considering they fired their head coach (Urban Meyer) with several weeks to play.