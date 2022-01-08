It's crunch time for Colts in a place that hasn't been friendly

Let's get the Bears portion out of the way early, shall we?
They've got little to play for. They're out of the playoffs. They can't change their key draft position because they have no first-round pick. And they can't even give rookie QB Justin Fields some more reps because he's on the COVID list. And coach Matt Nagy is likely to be out the door after this game.
But the Vikings aren't playing for much, either. They're the better all-around team, but the Bears have two straight wins — one with Nick Foles and one with Andy Dalton at QB. And with Dalton starting this week, they could close the season on a high note with three straight.
I still maintain the Bears have some really good pieces in place for the future. Enough to beat the Vikings on the road in a virtually meaningless game? Hey, why not.
But on to the important stuff. Believe it or not, the Colts aren't in the playoffs yet. They have to beat Jacksonville on Sunday, and then they're in. It's OK to assume they're a safe bet — the oddsmakers have them as the second biggest favorite this week at -15 against the Jaguars, the NFL's worst team at 2-14.
But the Colts have to go on the road to Jacksonville — where they've lost five straight to the Jags. And they only beat them by six points in Indy a couple months ago. They're also coming off a loss to the Raiders. The Colts somehow are just 1-11-1 against the spread the past seven seasons.
If the Colts manage to choke against the team in line for the No. 1 draft pick this spring, they still could get in with wins from the Ravens, Raiders and Dolphins. Suffice it to say, they'd be best served to just handle business against the Jaguars and secure their spot. The best way to do that is a steady dose of Jonathan Taylor on the ground.
The Colts' playoff spot would be No. 6 if the Chargers beat the Raiders on Sunday night. But they'd drop to No. 7 with a Raiders win — and that would put them in an opening-round game against the No. 2 seed, which is most likely to be Kansas City, which was the NFL's hottest team until last week. No matter what, the Colts will be on the road in the first round if they get in, and a win over the Jags would put them at 6-2 this season away from Indy.
And not for nothing, a Jaguars loss guarantees them the No. 1 draft pick with a 2-15 record. If they upset the Colts, they'd be 3-14, and a Lions loss to the Packers would have them 2-14-1 and give Detroit the No. 1 overall pick. That's not to imply the Jags are playing to lose, but there also isn't a lot of motivation to win, especially considering they fired their head coach (Urban Meyer) with several weeks to play.
The only team that has its playoff position set in stone heading into the first Week 18 in NFL history is Green Bay. The Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and have a first-round bye no matter what they do against Detroit this week.
The Saints and 49ers are the teams on the bubble in the NFC looking for the last playoff spot. The 49ers are in with a win against the Rams — who win the NFC West if they beat them. If the Niners lose, the Saints get in with a win. But a Saints loss, and San Francisco gets in through the back door.
In the AFC, the Titans keep the No. 1 seed with a win. But if they lose and the Chiefs win, K.C. is back to No. 1 after losing the spot with their loss to the Bengals. The Steelers and Ravens have an interesting matchup, considering they both need wins, plus help to back their way into the postseason. And the help they need doesn't seem very likely since it relies on a Colts loss.
Regardless, the NFL's first go-'round with a 17-game season over 18 weeks has had a great result, given 13 of 14 playoff positions are not set heading into the final week.
Kansas City (11-5) at Denver (7-9)
Time/TV: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC/ESPN
Line: Chiefs -10.5 (45)
Best prop bet: Travis Kelce (KC) over 62.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Chiefs 28, Broncos 16
Dallas (11-5) at Philadelphia (9-7)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, ABC/ESPN
Line: Cowboys -4.5 (43.5)
Best prop bet: Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) to score a touchdown
MattE’s pick: Cowboys 26, Eagles 17
BEARS (6-10) at Minnesota (7-9)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, Fox
Line: Vikings -5.5 (43.5)
Best prop bet: First quarter total over 7.5 points
MattE’s pick: Bears 23, Vikings 20
COLTS (9-7) at Jacksonville (2-14)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, CBS
Line: Colts -15 (44)
Best prop bet: Jonathan Taylor (IND) over 129.5 combined rushing/receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Colts 31, Jaguars 17
Green Bay (13-3) at Detroit (2-13-1)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Packers -3.5 (45)
MattE’s pick: Packers 26, Lions 17
Tennessee (11-5) at Houston (4-12)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Titans -10 (42.5)
Best prop bet: Ryan Tannehill (TEN) over 1.5 passing TDs
MattE’s pick: Titans 27, Texans 13
Cincinnati (10-6) at Cleveland (7-9)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Browns -6 (38)
Best prop bet: Second half highest scoring half
MattE’s pick: Bengals 23, Browns 20
Pittsburgh (8-7-1) at Baltimore (8-8)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Ravens -4 (41.5)
Best prop bet: Ben Roethlisberger (PIT) over 1.5 passing TDs
MattE’s pick: Steelers 27, Ravens 24
Washington (6-10) at N.Y. Giants (4-12)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Washington -7 (37.5)
Best prop bet: Alternate total over 44 (+190)
MattE’s pick: Washington 29, Giants 17
Carolina (5-11) at Tampa Bay (12-4)
Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, CBS
Line: Buccaneers -8 (41.5)
Best prop bet: Buccaneers -19 alternate point spread (+310)
MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 34, Panthers 13
San Francisco (9-7) at L.A. Rams (12-4)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Rams -4.5 (44.5)
Best prop bet: Deebo Samuel (SF) over 4.5 receptions
MattE’s pick: Rams 27, 49ers 23
N.Y. Jets (4-12) at Buffalo (10-6)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Bills -16 (41)
Best prop bet: Stefon Diggs (BUF) over 72.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Bills 31, Jets 13
New England (10-6) at Miami (8-8)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Patriots -6 (39.5)
Best prop bet: Total over 20 in first half
MattE’s pick: Patriots 26, Dolphins 20
Seattle (6-10) at Arizona (11-5)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Cardinals -6.5 (48)
Best prop bet: Cardinals -13 alternate point spread (+180)
MattE’s pick: Cardinals 34, Seahawks 20
New Orleans (8-8) at Atlanta (7-9)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Saints -3.5 (39.5)
Best prop bet: Taysom Hill (NO) under 50.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Saints 27, Falcons 20
L.A. Chargers (9-7) at Las Vegas (9-7)
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC
Line: Chargers -3 (49.5)
Best prop bet: Justin Herbert (LAC) over 277.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Chargers 26, Raiders 22
Week 17 results: 11-5 straight up, 12-4 against the spread.
Season: 159-96-1 (.624) straight up, 137-118-1 (.537) against the spread.
Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.