When Curtis Walton Jr. died on Sept. 12, I was assigned to cover Calumet’s home game against Whiting the next day.
Typically on Friday nights, my plan is to get to the game early, find a spot in the press box and snack on some Skittles to pass the time. As the kickoff creeps closer, I do some last-minute research on both teams to make sure I’m aware of how each program has been trending.
But on Sept. 13, none of that mattered.
Once I found out that I would be heading to Calumet, the gravity and the importance of the situation began to set in.
As a reporter — and for anyone who even casually follows the news — it’s no secret that the tragic, painful and unfortunate articles usually travel the furthest and fastest. So with an opportunity to tell the story of a kid I never met, I relied heavily on those who knew him.
I asked Walton’s older sister, Micaiah Walton, how much her little brother loved football. And then I asked his father, Curtis Walton Sr., how he wants his son to be remembered. But even after those encounters and their thoughtful responses, I was left thinking, “Did I overstep my boundary? Am I being insensitive? Is the story even worth it?”
All of these questions played on mind until they ultimately culminated into one: “What do you do for a family that has lost so much?”
That final question is one I pondered and struggled to answer until Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. made national headlines.
The West Side graduate and Gary native found out about Walton’s death — ruled an accidental drowning — on social media and reached out to his family to let them know he would pay for the 14-year-old’s funeral, which was held on Sept. 28.
At first I was caught off guard by Johnson’s generosity — but then I wasn’t.
You have free articles remaining.
Johnson was eventually named the Week 3 NFL Community MVP for his kind gesture, and it brought me back to the emotions I witnessed during his draft night on April 26. He held a watch party in the drama room at his alma mater, and when he heard his name called on television, he broke down in tears of joy — and tears of pain.
In 2015, Johnson lost a close friend, 15-year-old Daja Brookeshire, to gun violence. She was killed while stepping out of her boyfriend’s car, and to honor her memory Johnson has her first name tattooed on his right hand.
The 22-year-old hasn’t forgotten her or the many others he’s lost in his hometown while pursuing his childhood dream. He’s embraced being the “Neighborhood Hero” and everything, good or bad, that comes with that.
When the second-round pick put on a Texans hat for first time and answered questions from the media in the dean’s office of his former high school, Johnson spoke confidently about what he would do on the field for his new team and more importantly, what he would do off of it.
Paying for Walton’s funeral was Johnson’s way of staying true to his word and the city that made him. After receiving that long awaited phone call to join the NFL, he could have walked away from all of the pain he endured while growing up in Gary — and nobody could have blamed him.
But instead, he's remained loyal and decided to be there for a family going through the same grief he knows all too well. And the love he showed the Waltons allowed me to finally answer a question I never wanted to ask.
“What do you do for a family that has lost so much?”
I learned from Johnson that it doesn’t matter if you’re an NFL cornerback or a local sports reporter.
You do what you can.