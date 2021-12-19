Jonathan Taylor helps Colts win, bolster playoff hopes

"I almost called a pass there because I thought we needed a first down and I talked it over with Marcus Brady and said 'No, let's call one more run,'" coach Frank Reich said referring to his offensive coordinator. "There's no way anybody's catching him."

For the Patriots (9-5), it marked the end of a seven-game winning streak and dropped them out of the No. 1 slot in the AFC playoff chase. And it was mostly of their own making.

A bevy of uncharacteristic mistakes put the Pats in a 20-0 hole and Taylor's long run made sure they couldn't come all the way back.

The game had a little bit of everything — drama, physical play, shouting matches, even a fight that led to the ejections of Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

But Indy won this one by stealing a page out of Belichick's playbook — using the ground game to chew up the clock and closing it out with a back-breaking play in the waning minutes. It was Indy's first win over New England since 2009.

"I've said it like five times, I can say it another five times," Belichick said. "We didn't do anything well enough to win tonight."