Jonathan Taylor runs up the score with 5 TDs; Colts beat Bills 41-15

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Coach Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts discovered an easy fix to their problems holding fourth-quarter leads: Keep feeding Jonathan Taylor the ball.

The second-year running back set a franchise record by scoring five times, and took over the NFL lead in both yards rushing and touchdowns, in a 41-15 rout of the unraveling Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

"When J.T. turns on the jets, he's gone," tight end Mo Alie-Cox said of Taylor, who scored on runs of 1, 2, 3 and 10 yards and a 23-yard reception. "Like the one play at the goal line, I'm blocking and I just turn my head and I just see him flying through the air like a superhero."

All that was missing was a cape for Taylor, who scored three times in the first half as Indy built a 24-7 lead and finished with a season-best 185 yards rushing.

The Colts (6-5) have won five of six to get back into the AFC playoff race. Taylor helped ease the concerns of a team that had squandered three fourth-quarter leads this season.

"It meant a lot. I mean, that's something that we're going to have to do if we want to get to where we want to go at the end of the year," Taylor said. "We're going to have to be able to put games away in the fourth quarter, we're going to have to put points up."