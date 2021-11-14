Jonathan Taylor's big day, blocked punt lead Colts past Jaguars 23-17

It was the blocked punt that really derailed the Jaguars (2-7).

Zaire Franklin burst through a gap in the middle of the Jacksonville line, got his hands up just in time and then E.J. Speed scooped up the bouncing ball and scored to make it 10-0. Taylor added a 4-yard touchdown on Indy's next series, and the Jags never fully recovered.

"It was a twist, and I just saw from those things you look at on the sideline, the pictures," Jags coach Urban Meyer said, referring to the tablets coaches and players use to examine in-game video. "It was a looper and we just made an error."

Jacksonville answered with a 66-yard scoring run from Jamal Agnew but missed the extra point. James Robinson added a 1-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter and when Trevor Lawrence connected with Dan Arnold on a 2-point conversion, the Jags were suddenly within 20-17.

The Colts' Michael Badgley extended the margin on a 37-yard field goal with 2:22 to play, leaving Lawrence with a chance to win it. Instead, the Colts got a strip-sack to close it out.

"I just have to take care of the ball," Lawrence said. "That just stings when you end the game that way. I'm disappointed with myself and frustrated."

