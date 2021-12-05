Jonathan Taylor's two-TD day, lockdown defense help Colts rout woeful Texans 31-0

Tyrod Taylor was evaluated for an injury after Houston's first possession of the third quarter, but the team said he was available to play, and it was Culley's decision to insert backup Davis Mills in his place. He was 5 for 13 for 45 yards before being replaced.

Culley said after the game that Taylor hyperextended his wrist and the trainers weren't sure that he could grip the ball, but that he could have played if they needed him.

Culley has been adamant all season that Taylor would be Houston's starter if he was healthy, but he certainly wasn't as supportive of the veteran after Sunday's loss.

"We're just going to look at the whole situation," he said. "I've got to look at the video to see exactly what happened. ... I've got to look at Tyrod while he was in there and look at Davis while he was in there and see where we need to go from there."

After the two early turnovers, the Texans punted on four consecutive drives before Mills entered the game with about four minutes left in the third quarter. The QB change didn't do anything to help Houston's offense and the Texans punted twice after Mills took over and turned the ball over on downs on his other three possessions.

Mills was 6 of 14 for 49 yards.