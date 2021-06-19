Kawann Short gives back with fifth annual camp as NFL future awaits

EAST CHICAGO — The only certainty that Kawann Short needs is home.

Stuck in football limbo for the first time in his professional career, the 2008 EC Central grad returned home on Saturday to host his fifth annual Youth STEAM and Football camp.

Dozens of campers spent time in the classroom and on the field as the camp returned after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Much has changed in Short’s life since his last hometown camp. He was released by the Panthers earlier this year and is currently unsigned.

“Every chapter has an ending and I really don’t know what the future holds,” Short said. “If I’ve played my last down of football, I’m content because I know that I can continue to come back here and give to my community. This is where I came from. I’m no different than any of them.”

Short may have hinted at an uncertain future, but he’s also confident that there is still some football left to be played. While it may take some time to sort out where he’ll be playing in the NFL this fall, Short was perfectly happy to be back on his hometown field on Saturday surrounded by a capacity group of campers.