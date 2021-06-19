Kawann Short gives back with fifth annual camp as NFL future awaits

EAST CHICAGO — The only certainty that Kawann Short needs is home.
Stuck in football limbo for the first time in his professional career, the 2008 EC Central grad returned home on Saturday to host his fifth annual Youth STEAM and Football camp.
Dozens of campers spent time in the classroom and on the field as the camp returned after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Much has changed in Short’s life since his last hometown camp. He was released by the Panthers earlier this year and is currently unsigned.
“Every chapter has an ending and I really don’t know what the future holds,” Short said. “If I’ve played my last down of football, I’m content because I know that I can continue to come back here and give to my community. This is where I came from. I’m no different than any of them.”
Short may have hinted at an uncertain future, but he’s also confident that there is still some football left to be played. While it may take some time to sort out where he’ll be playing in the NFL this fall, Short was perfectly happy to be back on his hometown field on Saturday surrounded by a capacity group of campers.
“Today is about unity and bringing all these people together, especially after the last (15 months),” Short said. “It’s good to be around family after not being able to do a lot of stuff. For the kids, it’s a chance to get outside. I want to come out here and show these kids that anything in life is possible. It takes a couple of decisions along the way and I want to show them that.”
Time at Short’s camp is always about more than football. The morning sessions were spent in the classroom where science and math were discussed along with computer coding. By the afternoon, more than a dozen of Short’s old high school and college teammates joined him on the field as coaches for the nearly 100 campers in attendance.
“This is such a fun day and something I look forward to,” Portage freshman Omari Evans said. “Just listening to Kawann, he gives us tips on how to do our best. It’s fun to get out here and be with all these different people.”
Short has battled a lingering shoulder injury and was limited to just five games over the last two seasons after not missing a game for the first five years of his career. The defensive lineman has 32.5 career sacks and six fumble recoveries in eight seasons in the NFL. With training camps set to open at the end of July, Short still has some time to find a new home.
“It’s definitely interesting right now,” Short said. “This is the first time I’ve ever really gone through this. It’s not stressful at all. We’re talking to some teams and this is a really good position to be in right now.”
Gallery: Kawann Short hosts fifth annual STEAM and football camp in East Chicago
NFL veteran Kawann Short returned home to host his fifth annual STEAM and football camp on Saturday.
Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times
