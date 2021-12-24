Key Bears players search for meaning in 4-10 season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears close out a 4-10 season without much meaning in the final three games for many players. But younger starters such as quarterback Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney have no problem finding purpose.

The offensive future is all about young players like Fields, who is trying to end a seven-game losing streak as the starter when he faces Seattle. The future of Matt Nagy's coaching staff isn't the huge factor for younger players that it might be with some veterans, especially those on defense.

Fields has specific goals ahead as he goes through limited practice for Sunday's game due to what the team labeled a minor ankle injury.

"Just to end the season off on a good note and bring momentum into the offseason and into next year," Fields said. "I think we have a lot of young guys playing right now, so it's a good opportunity for them to be on the field and see what it feels like to play.

"Hopefully we just keep building up the younger guys, getting them more confident with playing and stuff like that."

Mooney is focused on fortifying the quarterback-receiver relationship with Fields as they prepare to play the league's worst pass defense. It means doing one thing.