Leonard Fournette scores 4 TDs, Tom Brady rallies Bucs past Indy 38-31

And somehow despite all the errors, the Colts still had a chance to force overtime when Isaiah Rodgers returned the final kickoff 71 yards to the Bucs 32-yard line with 20 seconds left. But Carson Wentz's first pass fell incomplete and the second was picked off near the goal line.

“It is frustrating," Wentz said after going 27 of 44 with 306 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. “I don’t know how many times we can turn the ball over against a good team like that, that many times, and still score that many points. It's not going to happen."

Indy led at halftime, but the Bucs swung the momentum when Shaquil Barrett sacked Wentz early in the second half, ripped the ball out and recovered it at the Bucs 35. Six plays later, Fournette scored on a 4-yard TD run.

Antoine Winfield outfought Michael Pittman Jr. for the ball on Indy's next series and Brady wasted no time converting that mistake into Jones' go-ahead score. Tampa Bay settled for a short field goal after Nyheim Hines fumbled a punt return.

Indy finally tied the score on Jonathan Taylor's 4-yard TD run with 3:29 remaining — more than enough time for Brady & Co. to create another perfect ending in Indy.