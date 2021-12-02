 Skip to main content
Long and winding road for Boone Grove grad Aaron Ellis
PRO FOOTBALL

If you needed an illustration to go with the word "perseverance" in the dictionary, a picture of Aaron Ellis works perfectly.

From being passed over in high school to having his college shut down and a pro opportunity derailed due to COVID-19, the Boone Grove graduate has never wavered from the goal of being a successful professional quarterback.

His reward was leading a team to a league title this past Saturday more than 5,000 miles from his native Valparaiso.

Ellis just completed a seven-game season playing for the Bucharest Rebels in the CNFA (Campionatul National de Fotbal American) league with his team defeating the Mures Monsters 40-30 in the championship game.

There was no way anyone thought the 26-year-old would be in that position eight years ago. Well, except for Ellis himself.

“This kid has stared down adversity, fought through it and doesn’t give up,” his dad, Eric, said. “I would have given up a long time ago.”

The challenging journey began when Ellis was at Valparaiso High School. After two years sitting on the bench as a backup quarterback, he was hoping to be a starter for one of the best teams in the Duneland Athletic Conference. But that didn't happen.

After some discussion with his family, Aaron decided to transfer to Boone Grove, which had just began its football program a couple of years earlier. But Valpo didn’t sign off on the transfer, meaning he would have to play on the Wolves’ JV squad for a year.

“We chose Boone Grove because we thought Valpo would definitely not sign off on someplace like Portage or Chesterton,” Aaron said. “It was so disappointing because it set back my recruiting a year because I was just a one-year starter as a senior at a small school.”'

Switching colleges

Ellis did get to play football at the next level at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer.

The rug was pulled out from under him again.

“In my third year, St. Joseph’s closed (due to financial reasons),” he said. “I had a great chance at being the starter that next year. But I was so fortunate St. Francis (Illinois) gave me a chance.”

Ellis got the starting job halfway through the 2017 season when the starter got hurt. He threw for more than 2,500 yards and had 27 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

He could have played a sixth year in college due to transferring from NCAA Division II to NAIA, but Ellis felt he was ready for the next level.

“I got enough attention at St. Francis to get some tryouts in the CFL (Canadian Football League) and the Arena League,” he said.

Heading to Denmark

Because of those tryouts, Ellis got an email inviting him to Europe for a roster spot on the Frederikssund Oaks in the Denmark league.

“Almost every country in Europe has their own American football league, so there were opportunities for me,” Ellis said.

After the Oaks’ starting QB got a mini-camp offer from the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, Ellis got another chance and finished the season playing five games.

Just as things were looking up, the Frederikssund franchise went under financially, but Ellis remained positive.

“It got me more game film and got my name out there,” he said.

He was right for a moment as the next stop was the Ostrava Steelers in the Czech League of American Football for three months before COVID canceled the 2020 season.

Ellis returned to Denmark to play with the Sollerod Gold Diggers for three months. He started two games and helped Sollerod hand the Copenhagen Towers their first regular-season loss in four years. Economics resulted in another bump in the road, but optimism remained high with Ellis.

“They went with a Danish quarterback to save money, but American players over here help less-experienced coaches with game plans, so I got that added experience,” he said.

Catching on in Germany

Sollerod released Ellis in June and less than a month later he was playing for the Stuttgart Surge in the largest league on the continent, the European League of Football (ELF).

He arrived just before the third game of the season, was put into the game for the third series and threw a 33-yard touchdown pass on his first play.

After seven games with the Surge, Ellis hooked up with Bucharest for his third team this year.

“It’s a great team with great management,” he said.

Starring in Hungary

Ellis is the leading candidate for the league’s Most Valuable Player after leading the Rebels to the title. He threw for 365 yards and two TDs, while rushing for 56 yards and another TD. Ellis finished the seven-game season 101-of-143 passing, with 1,917 yards and 33 TDs and just two interceptions.

It shows that his dad’s advice of, “don’t give up, never give up” worked.

“I’m so fortunate to be playing the game I love,” Ellis said. “I’ve gotten to travel to so many places I would never have been able to see because of football. The playoff bonuses over here are free trips and I’ve gotten to spend a weekend in Prague, a weekend in Rome, and spend two weeks on the beach in Barcelona, and I’ll be going back to Prague after the season.”

After all the trials and tribulations, Ellis has finally found a place that wants him as much as he wants them.

“I’m 26 years old and I’m playing the best football of my life,” he said.

Ellis says he has contacts getting his name and game tape out there for any other opportunities, including the USFL (United States Football League) returning in the spring.

“I have a lot to teach kids and help guide them going through the same struggles,” he said. “I’ve learned to always roll with the punches and keep pushing. I hope to inspire kids to reach for their full potential and never give up.”

