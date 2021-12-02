Long and winding road for Boone Grove grad Aaron Ellis

He arrived just before the third game of the season, was put into the game for the third series and threw a 33-yard touchdown pass on his first play.

After seven games with the Surge, Ellis hooked up with Bucharest for his third team this year.

“It’s a great team with great management,” he said.

Starring in Hungary

Ellis is the leading candidate for the league’s Most Valuable Player after leading the Rebels to the title. He threw for 365 yards and two TDs, while rushing for 56 yards and another TD. Ellis finished the seven-game season 101-of-143 passing, with 1,917 yards and 33 TDs and just two interceptions.

It shows that his dad’s advice of, “don’t give up, never give up” worked.

“I’m so fortunate to be playing the game I love,” Ellis said. “I’ve gotten to travel to so many places I would never have been able to see because of football. The playoff bonuses over here are free trips and I’ve gotten to spend a weekend in Prague, a weekend in Rome, and spend two weeks on the beach in Barcelona, and I’ll be going back to Prague after the season.”

After all the trials and tribulations, Ellis has finally found a place that wants him as much as he wants them.