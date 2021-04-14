Longtime NFL official, TF North dean Don Hakes dies at 87

CALUMET CITY — Football fans around the country knew Don Hakes from watching him every Sunday on TV.
But Jerry Munda, a longtime colleague and friend, said Hakes never let the fame go to his head.
"He was kind of a celebrity, even with the kids," Munda said of Hakes. "(But) he wasn't the kind of guy (to say), 'Do you know who I am?'
"He didn't come in (and say), 'Do you know I did this?' That wasn't the kind of guy he was."
Hakes, who officiated NFL games for 22 years and worked three Super Bowls, died on April 1 in Glendale, Arizona. He was 87.
Munda was TF North's baseball coach from 1968 to 2001 and its football coach from 1983 to '93. He worked with Hakes, who was a dean at the school, for more than 30 years.
Early in his career, Hakes also was an assistant football coach at North on Jerry Jelinek's staff. But the bulk of his time in sports was spent as an official.
According to FootballZebras.com, Hakes and famed NFL referee Jerry Markbreit — the only head official to work four Super Bowls — made their way up the ladder together from high school to the Big Ten to the NFL. Hakes worked Super Bowls XVI, XXX and XXXIII, retiring after the final one. He also worked in 18 other NFL playoff games: five wild card, six divisional and seven conference championship.
The website said Hakes' last Big Ten assignment was the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 1977. His NFL career as a field judge began later that year.
He also was a longtime basketball official, working high school and college games around the Chicago area.
After he retired, Hakes moved to Arizona. But he'd return to the Chicago area each year, where he and Munda would catch up, often over rounds of golf.
"He'd arrive sometime in late May, would stay till the middle of August or September," Munda said. "He said, 'It's too hot there (in the summertime)."
It was a typically low-key explanation for Hakes.
"He was a down-to-earth guy," Munda said.