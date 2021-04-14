Longtime NFL official, TF North dean Don Hakes dies at 87

CALUMET CITY — Football fans around the country knew Don Hakes from watching him every Sunday on TV.

But Jerry Munda, a longtime colleague and friend, said Hakes never let the fame go to his head.

"He was kind of a celebrity, even with the kids," Munda said of Hakes. "(But) he wasn't the kind of guy (to say), 'Do you know who I am?'

"He didn't come in (and say), 'Do you know I did this?' That wasn't the kind of guy he was."

Hakes, who officiated NFL games for 22 years and worked three Super Bowls, died on April 1 in Glendale, Arizona. He was 87.

Munda was TF North's baseball coach from 1968 to 2001 and its football coach from 1983 to '93. He worked with Hakes, who was a dean at the school, for more than 30 years.

Early in his career, Hakes also was an assistant football coach at North on Jerry Jelinek's staff. But the bulk of his time in sports was spent as an official.