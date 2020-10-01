MATT ERICKSON: Are you a believer in the soon-to-be 4-0 Bears?

Raise your hand if you imagined the Bears getting through the first quarter of the season unbeaten.

Short of a few eternal optimists, we're not looking at many hands. Yet here we are, heading into Week 4 a great chance to be 4-0. The Bears are slight underdogs against the Colts, but they have some things going for them.

For starters, they're at home. Now, home games don't mean as much as they used to without fans — but there's something to be said for sleeping close to home. They're also starting Nick Foles at quarterback after coach Matt Nagy yanked Mitch Trubisky last week and Foles led a for-the-ages fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Falcons. It reminded me of the time Jim McMahon came off the injury bench against the Vikings in 1985 to lead the Bears to a comeback win — except that wasn't as big of a comeback as Foles' was.

The Colts have the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL this year through three games — and that's in a 2020 NFL that has its scoring up a ton over 2019. And they have new QB Philip Rivers starting to settle in with his new team.