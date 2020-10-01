MATT ERICKSON: Are you a believer in the soon-to-be 4-0 Bears?

Raise your hand if you imagined the Bears getting through the first quarter of the season unbeaten.
Short of a few eternal optimists, we're not looking at many hands. Yet here we are, heading into Week 4 a great chance to be 4-0. The Bears are slight underdogs against the Colts, but they have some things going for them.
For starters, they're at home. Now, home games don't mean as much as they used to without fans — but there's something to be said for sleeping close to home. They're also starting Nick Foles at quarterback after coach Matt Nagy yanked Mitch Trubisky last week and Foles led a for-the-ages fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Falcons. It reminded me of the time Jim McMahon came off the injury bench against the Vikings in 1985 to lead the Bears to a comeback win — except that wasn't as big of a comeback as Foles' was.
The Colts have the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL this year through three games — and that's in a 2020 NFL that has its scoring up a ton over 2019. And they have new QB Philip Rivers starting to settle in with his new team.
The tricky thing here using a three-game history is, the Colts' wins are over the 0-3 Vikings and 0-3 Jets, and they lost to the 1-2 Jaguars. The Bears' wins are over 0-3 teams in the Falcons and Giants and 1-2 Lions. And they needed two comebacks, plus a hold-on-for-dear-life, in those three narrow wins.
I think the defenses balance out, and I think the QBs balance out — save for the mental edge for Foles being the new man on his new team, and being at home. The Bears will stay perfect — with their fourth straight 4-point win.
Last week, I gave you a moneyline parlay of the underdog Packers and Chiefs to win, plus teasers with those teams and the overs in the opposite games. If you made those bets, you made money. This week, interesting straight-up moneyline bets that look very pretty to me are the Jaguars, Bills and Bears. If you've got $20 you can afford to lose, those three on a parlay would pay out around $250 — and I don't think it's asking a lot for all three of those teams to win, including two at home.
COLTS (2-1) at BEARS (3-0)
Noon Sunday. Colts -2.5 (43)
MattE's pick: Bears 24, Colts 20
New Orleans (1-2) at Detroit (1-2)
Noon Sunday. Saints -4 (54)
MattE's pick: Saints 31, Lions 24
Minnesota (0-3) at Houston (0-3)
Noon Sunday. Texans -4.5 (54.5)
MattE's pick: Texans 34, Vikings 24
Arizona (2-1) at Carolina (1-2)
Noon Sunday. Cardinals -3.5 (51.5)
MattE's pick: Cardinals 27, Panthers 23
Jacksonville (1-2) at Cincinnati (0-2-1)
Noon Sunday. Bengals -3 (49)
MattE's pick: Jaguars 34, Bengals 31
Cleveland (2-1) at Dallas (1-2)
Noon Sunday. Cowboys -4.5 (56)
MattE's pick: Cowboys 31, Browns 23
Seattle (3-0) at Miami (1-2)
Noon Sunday. Seahawks -6.5 (53.5)
MattE's pick: Seahawks 37, Dolphins 20
L.A. Chargers (1-2) at Tampa Bay (2-1)
Noon Sunday. Buccaneers -7.5 (43)
MattE's pick: Buccaneers 27, Chargers 20
Baltimore (2-1) at Washington (1-2)
Noon Sunday. Ravens -13 (45.5)
MattE's pick: Ravens 31, Washington 17
N.Y. Giants (0-3) at L.A. Rams (2-1)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Rams -12.5 (48)
MattE's pick: Rams 34, Giants 17
New England (2-1) at Kansas City (3-0)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Chiefs -7 (53)
MattE's pick: Chiefs 33, Patriots 27
Buffalo (3-0) at Las Vegas (2-1)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Bills -3 (52.5)
MattE's pick: Raiders 27, Bills 24
Philadelphia (0-2-1) at San Francisco (2-1)
7:20 p.m. Sunday. 49ers -7 (45.5)
MattE's pick: 49ers 27, Eagles 23
Atlanta (0-3) at Green Bay (3-0)
7:15 p.m. Monday. Packers -7 (56.6)
MattE's pick: Packers 37, Falcons 27
Week 3 Results: 9-6-1 straight up, 11-5 against the spread
Season: 34-13-1 (.723) straight up, 32-16 (.667) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today’s Sports Media Group.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!