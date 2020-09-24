MATT ERICKSON: Is this the week the real Bears stand up?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week, we get to start asking ourselves which version of teams is going to show up.

In the case of the Bears, who take their first 2-0 start in years to Atlanta, will we see the team that was flat for three quarters, but rallied with near-perfect offense to beat Detroit? Or will we see the one that collapsed in the second half to turn what should've been an easy home win against the Giants into a nail-biter?

The Falcons' offense has been on fire through two games, but the team is coming off a devastating loss to the Cowboys after being up 39-24 late. Atlanta's defense has been atrocious with an average of 39 points allowed through two games — worst in the NFL. The way teams have been able to get right the ship with numbers like that often have been to play the Bears, who sputter on offense more often than they kill it.

I don't have a lot of confidence in the Bears to win a shootout with the Falcons on the road, but I think they can keep it close.

The Colts, though, should have a much easier time this week. Only one team in the NFL has scored fewer points so far than the Jets (30), and that's their fellow New Yorkers, the Giants (29). The Colts are the biggest favorites this week, and barring a bunch of turnovers from QB Philip Rivers, they should cruise. It even could be Rivers' coming-out party in Indy.