MATT ERICKSON: Is this the week the real Bears stand up?

This week, we get to start asking ourselves which version of teams is going to show up.
In the case of the Bears, who take their first 2-0 start in years to Atlanta, will we see the team that was flat for three quarters, but rallied with near-perfect offense to beat Detroit? Or will we see the one that collapsed in the second half to turn what should've been an easy home win against the Giants into a nail-biter?
The Falcons' offense has been on fire through two games, but the team is coming off a devastating loss to the Cowboys after being up 39-24 late. Atlanta's defense has been atrocious with an average of 39 points allowed through two games — worst in the NFL. The way teams have been able to get right the ship with numbers like that often have been to play the Bears, who sputter on offense more often than they kill it.
I don't have a lot of confidence in the Bears to win a shootout with the Falcons on the road, but I think they can keep it close.
The Colts, though, should have a much easier time this week. Only one team in the NFL has scored fewer points so far than the Jets (30), and that's their fellow New Yorkers, the Giants (29). The Colts are the biggest favorites this week, and barring a bunch of turnovers from QB Philip Rivers, they should cruise. It even could be Rivers' coming-out party in Indy.
But this week, the NFL is saving the best for last. If you have plans Sunday and Monday nights, cancel them in favor of the two prime time games that are going to feel like early Christmas presents — and early previews of the conference championship games.
Green Bay heads to New Orleans on Sunday night for a shootout between the Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Saints' Drew Brees, two QBs on the tail ends of their all-time-great careers. Monday night, the best two young guns in the game go at it with the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in Baltimore against the Ravens' Lamar Jackson.
To say these teams will be in the playoffs' final four come January is not a stretch at all, and they're both coin flips. The home team is good for a 3-point bump in any game, and that's about all the Saints and Ravens are getting.
I think both games will be close, and I think both will be shootouts. With a teaser, you can buy 6 points and combine the Packers at +9.5 and over 47.5 in the Chiefs-Ravens game and double your bet if it hits. The same goes for the Chiefs +9.5 and over 45.5 in the Packers-Saints. But the play I really love is a 2-game parlay with both underdog road teams on the moneyline. Combine the Packers and Chiefs to both win straight up, and you're looking at around a $105 return on a $20 bet. (But don't hold it against me if those don't pan out — it's still only Week 3.)
BEARS (2-0) at Atlanta (0-2)
Noon Sunday. Falcons -3.5 (47.5)
MattE's pick: Falcons 27, Bears 24
N.Y. Jets (0-2) at COLTS (1-1)
Noon Sunday. Colts -11 (44)
MattE's pick: Colts 34, Jets 13
Tennessee (2-0) at Minnesota (0-2)
Noon Sunday. Titans -2.5 (49)
MattE's pick: Vikings 27, Titans 24
Las Vegas (2-0) at New England (1-1)
Noon Sunday. Patriots -6 (47.5)
MattE's pick: Patriots 29, Raiders 23
L.A. Rams (2-0) at Buffalo (2-0)
Noon Sunday. Bills -2.5 (47.5)
MattE's pick: Rams 26, Bills 20
Houston (0-2) at Pittsburgh (2-0)
Noon Sunday. Steelers -4 (45)
MattE's pick: Steelers 27, Texans 21
San Francisco (1-1) at N.Y. Giants (0-2)
Noon Sunday. 49ers -4 (41.5)
MattE's pick: 49ers 23, Giants 20
Washington (1-1) at Cleveland (1-1)
Noon Sunday. Browns -7 (45)
MattE's pick: Browns 27, Washington 17
Cincinnati (0-2) at Philadelphia (0-2)
Noon Sunday. Eagles -6 (46.5)
MattE's pick: Eagles 26, Bengals 23
Carolina (0-2) at L.A. Chargers (1-1)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Chargers -6.5 (44)
MattE's pick: Chargers 31, Panthers 17
Detroit (0-2) at Arizona (2-0)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Cardinals -6 (55)
MattE's pick: Cardinals 34, Lions 30
Tampa Bay (1-1) at Denver (0-2)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Buccaneers -6 (43.5)
MattE's pick: Buccaneers 26, Broncos 23
Dallas (1-1) at Seattle (2-0)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Seahawks -5 (56)
MattE's pick: Seahawks 34, Cowboys 27
Green Bay (2-0) at New Orleans (1-1)
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Saints -3.5 (51.5)
MattE's pick: Packers 31, Saints 28
Kansas City (2-0) at Baltimore (2-0)
7:15 p.m. Monday. Ravens -3.5 (53.5)
MattE's pick: Chiefs 34, Ravens 30
Week 2 Results: 12-4 straight up, 11-5 against the spread
Season: 25-7 (.781) straight up, 21-11 (.656) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today’s Sports Media Group.
