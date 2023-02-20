MERRILLVILLE — Former Merrillville football great Ryan Neal dreamed of moments like Friday night.

The Pirates retired his No. 20 during halftime of the boys basketball team’s game against Michigan City. Neal joined brother Michael Neal, Tom Jelesky, Jamel Williams and Eugene Wilson in having their jerseys permanently framed inside the school as a reminder of their accomplishments.

But when Neal took the microphone during the ceremony to address the crowd he was at a loss.

“It’s funny,” Neal said. “As a kid you always dream about having a moment where you’re standing in front of a bunch of people and they’re kind of just smiling and congratulating you. You go over this so many times in your head that you know exactly what you’re going to say. I’m telling you right now I have no idea what I’m going to say to any of you all right now.”

Neal, a five-year NFL veteran after going undrafted out of Southern Illinois currently plays with the Seattle Seahawks. This past season he recorded 45 tackles, deflected eight passes, forced two fumbles and picked off one throw.

He was a two-time All-Duneland Athletic Conference member and was All-State both as a junior and senior with Merrillville. He graduated in 2014.

“All I can say is I’m a 219 baby,” Neal told the crowd. “I’m a 219 baby.”

Neal implored the crowd on hand to chase their dreams, whatever they may be. He said he was talking to the kids in high school and the adults both and that he’s going to continue to represent the area as best he can. He wants everyone else from Northwest Indiana to do the same.

“I am you,” Neal said, pointing to the crowd.

Neal spent time during the day speaking with Merrillville students and signed autographs along with brother Michael before the game. Michael spent six years in the NFL with Green Bay which included a championship in Super Bowl XLV.

“This may seem like a mountain top, but I’m not done,” Ryan Neal said. “I’ve got much more to do. And if I’ve got much more to do that means everybody’s got much more to do because we’re all in this together.”

