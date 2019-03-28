During the NFL Draft next month, the Los Angeles Chargers’ sixth-round pick will be announced in Hammond and telecast live during coverage of the draft as part of the NFL’s efforts to honor Hammond and the league’s 12 other original towns on its 100th anniversary.
The draft pick will be announced at the Hammond Sportsplex on April 27 and will coincide with a children’s combine. The event, which is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m., will be free and open to the public.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and Matt Smith, a Hammond native and the Chargers radio play-by-play announcer, will announce the pick.
The Hammond Pros were a charter member of the American Professional Football Association, which later became the National Football League in 1920.
It can be argued the Pros’ chief contribution to the NFL was fielding teams with black athletes, according to an article on the Pro Football Researchers Association website. Black stars such as Fred "Fritz" Pollard, Jay "Inky" Williams, John Shelburne and Sol Butler played for Hammond.
The team was owned by Dr. Alva Young, who was well known in Hammond and Chicago athletic circles for his involvement in boxing, horse racing and football. Young attended the now famous meeting in Canton, Ohio, and gave a charter for the Hammond Pros to be part of the new league.
Hammond lacked an adequate field, so the Pros played their games outside Indiana. The players on the Pros held day jobs and as a result struggled against teams like George Halas’ Decatur Staleys.
The Pros went 5-26-4 in their seven seasons. The team ceased to operate after the NFL contracted to 12 teams following the 1926 season.