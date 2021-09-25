NFL odds, picks and prop bets for Week 3

The Justin Fields Era officially begins in Chicago on Sunday.

If we're being honest about it, Bears head coach Matt Nagy probably is thankful he can give Fields his first pro start in Week 3 because of Andy Dalton's day-to-day knee injury — and not because of mounting pressure from the fan base.

Nagy has said the reins are Dalton's when he's ready to come back, but we all know how promises like that can turn empty in a hurry in the NFL if the replacement has a hot hand. So the question will have to be: Who thinks Fields can find some success this week and wind up with that hot hand so he gets the start in Week 4 and beyond?

I was born in late 1975. In the 45 full Bears seasons I've been alive for, they've had only seven with one quarterback who started the full schedule. That's a horrifying statistic, and obviously 2021 won't be a season with just one QB starter, either.

But Cleveland is dealing with quite a few injury issues, and one of the Bears' typical problem areas — third down conversions — is a spot the Browns have struggled with this year. If Fields can get mobile in those third-down situations, he could rack up the rushing yards in a hurry — and keep the Bears right in this thing.