Pass-heavy approach proves costly in Colts' latest loss

While the pass-heavy calls helped the Colts take a 24-14 halftime lead, that approach also led to the turnovers that erased two scoring chances, negated Taylor's impact and Indy's ability to control the clock. Reich believes the run-pass options will continue to play a key role in Indy's success — even if he does look for more ways to keep Taylor involved.

"It's like Chris (Ballard) and I said, there's something about calling downhill runs that have no other option," Reich said, referring to the Colts general manager. "I understand that's a big part of the game and that's a part of who we are, so we're going to continue to mix that in. But I really felt like against this team we were going to have to throw it a little bit more than we usually do."

What's working

Scoring. The Colts have scored at least 30 points in seven of their last eight games including 72 over the last two weeks against Buffalo and Tampa Bay, two of the league's top defenses.

What needs help

Turnovers. Indy leads the NFL with a plus-12 turnover margin but had five of its 15 giveaways Sunday. Each proved costly as the Bucs scored 24 points off the first four and sealed the win with the final interception.

Stock up