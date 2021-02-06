Peyton Manning heads list of Hall nominees

After 11 seasons with the Bucs, Lynch finished with four years at Denver, where he helped the Broncos come a game from the Super Bowl in 2005.

He was an AP All-Pro twice and made it to nine Pro Bowls. Over his last 11 seasons, he played on only two losing teams. He is now general manager of the 49ers.

Faneca, the sturdy guard who spent years opening holes open for Jerome Bettis and protecting Ben Roethlisberger, is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 10 seasons with Pittsburgh, two with the Jets and one more in Arizona, Faneca missed a grand total of one game.

He was selected to six All-Pro teams and nine Pro Bowls.

Johnson, the receiver better known as “Megatron,” was named in his first year of eligibility.

In nine seasons with the Detroit Lions, Johnson made six Pro Bowls. He caught 731 passes and scored 84 touchdowns. He was an All-Pro three times and his 1,964 yards receiving in 2012, for an average of 123 yards a game, still stands as the NFL single-season record.

Much like another Lions Hall of Famer, Barry Sanders, Johnson retired unexpectedly in the prime of his career — at age 30 — leaving fans wondering if he had left too soon.