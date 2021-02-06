Peyton Manning heads list of Hall nominees

Legendary quarterback Peyton Manning headlined the list of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Saturday night.
Manning is joined by players Charles Woodson, John Lynch, Alan Faneca, Calvin Johnson, Senior pick Drew Pearson, coach Tom Flores and Steelers scout Bill Nunn.
Manning helped redefine offense in the 21st century.
The Colts and Broncos QB held or shared 12 NFL passing records when he retired in 2015 after winning his second Super Bowl title. One of those records — his 55 touchdown passes in 2013 — still stands as the league’s single-season record.
His five MVP awards have also not been matched, and his 71,940 yards and 539 touchdown passes have only been surpassed by Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
Manning spent his first 14 years in Indianapolis, where he won his first Super Bowl. Then, after a series of delicate neck surgeries, he made a comeback in Denver.
Lynch, a hard-hitting safety was voted in on his eighth try, getting the nod in the same season his old team, the Buccaneers, are a win away from another Super Bowl title.
Lynch was a catalyst behind Tampa’s other Super Bowl title, in 2002. He had six solo tackles in the NFC title game that year. But more than the stats, it was Lynch’s menacing presence in defensive backfields that gave his teams an edge during an era before constraints were placed on vicious tackling.
After 11 seasons with the Bucs, Lynch finished with four years at Denver, where he helped the Broncos come a game from the Super Bowl in 2005.
He was an AP All-Pro twice and made it to nine Pro Bowls. Over his last 11 seasons, he played on only two losing teams. He is now general manager of the 49ers.
Faneca, the sturdy guard who spent years opening holes open for Jerome Bettis and protecting Ben Roethlisberger, is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In 10 seasons with Pittsburgh, two with the Jets and one more in Arizona, Faneca missed a grand total of one game.
He was selected to six All-Pro teams and nine Pro Bowls.
Johnson, the receiver better known as “Megatron,” was named in his first year of eligibility.
In nine seasons with the Detroit Lions, Johnson made six Pro Bowls. He caught 731 passes and scored 84 touchdowns. He was an All-Pro three times and his 1,964 yards receiving in 2012, for an average of 123 yards a game, still stands as the NFL single-season record.
Much like another Lions Hall of Famer, Barry Sanders, Johnson retired unexpectedly in the prime of his career — at age 30 — leaving fans wondering if he had left too soon.
Woodson, the Heisman Trophy winner who spent 18 seasons prowling defensive backfields for the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers, is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He was the first player announced on the NFL Honors awards show, which will reveal all the inductees during its two-hour program Saturday night.
Woodson finished his career with 65 interceptions and led the league in that category twice. His 13 defensive touchdowns are tied for the career record.
He and Marcus Allen are the only players to win a Heisman, the AP Rookie of the Year, AP Player of the Year and a Super Bowl.