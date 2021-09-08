 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pick for NFL season opener: Dallas at Tampa Bay
urgent
PRO FOOTBALL | PICKS

Pick for NFL season opener: Dallas at Tampa Bay

  • Updated

The dawn of a new season is here with Thursday Night Football kicking off the 2021 season. Over the next 18 weeks — the NFL moved to a 17-game schedule beginning this season — The Times will have picks for every regular-season game, beginning with Dallas at Tampa Bay. For more information and a guide to sports betting, read this.

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NBC

The skinny: The Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champs and have just about everyone back from that team, including legendary QB Tom Brady. By now, we all should realize any team Brady is starting for should be a near-automatic lock. Pick against him at your own peril. The previous champs are 13-2 in Thursday night NFL season openers, so it's no surprise the Bucs are favored to open the 2021 campaign. But the number is so big for a few key reasons. The Cowboys have been ravaged by COVID-19 cases, including standout offensive lineman Zack Martin, who played at Notre Dame and and won two Class 3A state titles at Indianapolis' Bishop Chatard. If Martin is out, that's bad news for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who is returning from major injuries that kept him out most of 2020. The Bucs' offense will be stellar again this year, and their defense is going to be way too strong out of the gate to make anything the Cowboys do a serious threat.

Line: Bucs -8 (51.5)

Best prop bet: Dak Prescott (DAL) over 12.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 17

2020 results: 168-86-1 (.661) straight up, 130-123 (.514) against the spread

Listed odds are from DraftKings.com and may have changed by time of publication.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

+8.5 for the Dallas Cowboys should be easy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts