Pick for NFL season opener: Dallas at Tampa Bay

The skinny: The Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champs and have just about everyone back from that team, including legendary QB Tom Brady. By now, we all should realize any team Brady is starting for should be a near-automatic lock. Pick against him at your own peril. The previous champs are 13-2 in Thursday night NFL season openers, so it's no surprise the Bucs are favored to open the 2021 campaign. But the number is so big for a few key reasons. The Cowboys have been ravaged by COVID-19 cases, including standout offensive lineman Zack Martin, who played at Notre Dame and and won two Class 3A state titles at Indianapolis' Bishop Chatard. If Martin is out, that's bad news for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who is returning from major injuries that kept him out most of 2020. The Bucs' offense will be stellar again this year, and their defense is going to be way too strong out of the gate to make anything the Cowboys do a serious threat.