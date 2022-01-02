Robert Quinn sets Bears season sacks record in 29-3 rout of Giants

The Giants (4-12), who could also be in for changes, lost their fifth straight game. They set a season low in yards for the second week in a row, finishing with 151 after being held to 192 against Philadelphia.

"Everything comes under my umbrella, so I am not going to deflect something or say I'm not responsible for something," coach Joe Judge said. "I am responsible for everything. Let's make that clear."

The 31-year-old Quinn continued his remarkable turnaround after finishing with two sacks last season, his first in Chicago. He now has 100 1/2 sacks and needs one to match his career high of 19 with St. Louis in 2013.

"No one in this room except myself gets to see Robert Quinn practice every day the way he plays," Nagy said. "What a great person to look up to and see if you practice like this, this is what can happen — especially after coming off of last year. Resilient. He's been through a lot in his life."

Quinn was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was 17 and told he wouldn't survive. Now, he's a record setter for a founding NFL franchise.