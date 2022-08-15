Roquan Smith saga takes new turn with NFL's anti-tampering reminder

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears returned to the practice field Monday morning for the first time since Saturday’s preseason opener, and Teven Jenkins was at a new position.

Last year’s second-round draft pick lined up at right guard, but it will be difficult for coaches to assess how he looked as players were in helmets and shells — not full pads — for the 90-minute practice.

Here are four things we learned at Halas Hall, including more on Jenkins sliding inside.

1. The NFL’s Management Council sent a memo to all teams reminding them about tampering rules.

The reminder was in response to a non-certified agent contacting teams, purportedly to create trade interest for Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

“The NFLPA has informed us that a person by the name of Saint Omni, who is not an NFLPA certified agent, is contacting Clubs and indicating he is representing Roquan Smith, who is under contract to the Chicago Bears,” the memo stated. “Mr. Omni is prohibited from negotiating Player Contracts or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations.”

The Bears are not believed to have granted Smith permission to seek a trade. Last week he released a statement to NFL Network saying he wants to be traded. But Smith — or anyone working for him — cannot facilitate that process unless the Bears provide their blessing.

“Tampering is a corrosive problem that undermines both the integrity of the game and relationships among clubs,” the memo stated. “Accordingly, in the event that tampering is found, the Competition Committee has recommended the imposition of more stringent discipline than has been imposed in prior years.”

The Miami Dolphins recently lost their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick as a result of tampering involving quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton.

Omni has been linked in the past to Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, another player like Smith who negotiated a contract without an NFLPA-certified agent.

2. Teven Jenkins’ shift inside is a curious development.

Jenkins spent last week in a ramp-up period after missing seven consecutive practices, and that went well enough for him to play 36 snaps at right tackle with the reserves in the 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jenkins shifted to right guard with the reserves in practice Monday, which is interesting for a handful of reasons.

Starting right guard Michael Schofield was beaten for a sack by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, but the coaches wouldn’t switch the depth chart based on one snap. That doesn’t mean, however, that they won’t consider competition at this position with nearly four weeks until the season opener.

The starters at tackle appear entrenched. If the coaches didn’t feel good about rookie left tackle Braxton Jones, he wouldn’t have come out Saturday after 18 snaps with the first team. Veteran Riley Reiff is the team’s second-highest-paid lineman and will start at right tackle as long as Jones is in the lineup.

Larry Borom could emerge as the swing tackle and has been ahead of Jenkins since camp opened. So Jenkins can help himself by proving he can play inside and outside.

Some scouts around the league projected Jenkins — who primarily played right tackle at Oklahoma State — would fit best at guard. But this is the first look the Bears have given him there, and Tuesday’s practice will be the last one before Thursday’s game in Seattle.

Moving Jenkins around won’t make it easy for him, but this might be his best shot at working his way into the starting lineup.

“The one thing in our system ... is that guards get stressed mentally more than tackles,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “That’s the strength of his game, so we want to try that and see what that looks like within what we’re trying to get done.”

3. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian is a fan of rookie running back Trestan Ebner.

The sixth-round draft pick from Baylor returned the opening kickoff 34 yards Saturday and was responsible for the longest play from scrimmage, a 27-yard run in the second quarter. Siemian later hooked up with Ebner for a 12-yard touchdown pass.

“He has some traits and some feel to catch the ball out of the backfield, which is massive,” Siemian said. “You know he is still learning for sure, but you’re definitely encouraged with some of the things he can do out of the backfield or in an open split."

It’s early but Ebner looks like he could fill a Tarik Cohen-like role in the offense as a change-of-pace back. The Bears would have to feel comfortable with his pass blocking, but his special teams ability and speed and elusiveness in the open field give him a good chance to continue to impress teammates and coaches.

4. The quick turnaround before Thursday’s game will be a challenge for the Bears coaches.

Getsy said the coaching staff still is determining how much playing time it wants certain units and players to get against the Seahawks. It’s surely not the schedule the Bears would have selected if they had a choice.

The good news is several players who have been sidelined for a decent chunk of training camp returned for the light practice Monday: cornerbacks Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley, wide receiver Velus Jones, tight ends Cole Kmet and James O’Shaughnessy and offensive tackle Julien Davenport. Kmet and O’Shaughnessy did not participate in team drills.

Strong safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive tackle Justin Jones were held out of practice, and rookie center Doug Kramer was not spotted. Tight end Ryan Griffin and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe were also out.