Saturday NFL game odds, picks and prop bets: Patriots at Colts

The skinny: The Patriots have won seven straight games, tying them with the Chiefs for the best current streak in the NFL. They've done it largely thanks to their defense. They've given up just 200 points, which is more than two points a game better than their closest defensive competitors in Denver and Buffalo. Their offense, though, has been pretty killer, as well, behind rookie QB Mac Jones. The Colts have been great after their dreadful 0-3 start, and a home win would be huge for their playoff hopes and potential seeding. Both teams are well rested after their byes. The Colts' best weapon is running back Jonathan Taylor — and he might be the best in the NFL. The Pats' run defense has been great with one exception, so something has to give. Both teams are likely to rely on their run games and hope to finally break each other up front enough to put some points on the board. It's a pretty even matchup all around — until you get to the sidelines. There, it's hard to pick against Bill Belichick.