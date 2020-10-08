 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Chargers name Justin Herbert starter for season; Joe Flacco to start for Jets
Chargers Buccaneers Football

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fires a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Herbert was named the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

 Jason Behnken, Associated Press

PRO FOOTBALL

Chargers give keys to rookie Herbert: Anthony Lynn has taken the temporary starter tag off quarterback Justin Herbert. The Los Angeles Chargers coach on Thursday named Herbert the starter for the rest of the season, beginning with Monday night's game at New Orleans. Tyrod Taylor was the starter going into the season and directed the Chargers to a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. But the 10-year veteran suffered a rib injury during the game and then suffered a punctured lung while receiving a pain-killing injection before LA’s Sept. 20 game against Kansas City. Taylor was taken to the hospital and Herbert found out he was getting his first NFL start less than a minute before kickoff. Lynn said after that game — a 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs during which Herbert became the ninth QB since the merger to throw for 300 yards in his first start — that Taylor would return under center when he was “100%.” Herbert's play changed Lynn's mind. With Taylor returning to practice this week, Lynn said he made the decision Tuesday and informed both players.

Flacco steps in for Darnold, Jets: Joe Flacco went through most of training camp unable to run a huddle or throw passes during practice. The 35-year-old New York Jets quarterback could only wait and watch as his rehabilitation from offseason neck surgery stayed on track. But here he is now, preparing this week to start against the Arizona Cardinals after a sprained shoulder sidelined Sam Darnold for at least a game. Flacco acknowledged he felt “a little bit of butterflies” when he got ready to practice Wednesday for the first time as the Jets' starter. That's pretty remarkable considering he has played in the NFL 13 years and won on the league's biggest stage — earning Super Bowl MVP honors for Baltimore in 2013.

AUTO RACING

Boyer to retire, move to FOX for coverage: Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst. Bowyer, in his 15th full season, heads into Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs. He's ranked 11th in the 12-driver field that will be trimmed by four for the next round. In a media availability earlier Thursday, the 41-year-old gave no indication he planned to announce his retirement hours later. But in a a two-page letter later posted to Twitter, Bowyer said he's moving full-time into television.

DiBenedetto keeps ride as Cindric promotion delayed: Team Penske found a one-year solution for Matt DiBenedetto while building a long-term plan to move Austin Cindric to the Cup Series. DiBenedetto's contract was extended Thursday to drive for Wood Brothers Racing in 2021. Cindric, currently competing in the Xfinity Series for Penske, will take over the seat in 2022. Cindric will compete in both Xfinity Series next season as well as select Cup races. The 22-year-old son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric showed this season he is ready for a promotion to NASCAR's top series, a move that could have cost DiBenedetto his seat with the Penske-affiliated team.

