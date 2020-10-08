SPORTS DIGEST: Chargers name Justin Herbert starter for season; Joe Flacco to start for Jets

PRO FOOTBALL

Chargers give keys to rookie Herbert: Anthony Lynn has taken the temporary starter tag off quarterback Justin Herbert. The Los Angeles Chargers coach on Thursday named Herbert the starter for the rest of the season, beginning with Monday night's game at New Orleans. Tyrod Taylor was the starter going into the season and directed the Chargers to a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. But the 10-year veteran suffered a rib injury during the game and then suffered a punctured lung while receiving a pain-killing injection before LA’s Sept. 20 game against Kansas City. Taylor was taken to the hospital and Herbert found out he was getting his first NFL start less than a minute before kickoff. Lynn said after that game — a 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs during which Herbert became the ninth QB since the merger to throw for 300 yards in his first start — that Taylor would return under center when he was “100%.” Herbert's play changed Lynn's mind. With Taylor returning to practice this week, Lynn said he made the decision Tuesday and informed both players.