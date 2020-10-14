SPORTS DIGEST: East Chicago native Kawann Short has season-ending surgery

PRO FOOTBALL

EC native Short has season-ending surgery: The Panthers have lost two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short to a shoulder injury for the second straight season, and 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is not quite ready to return to action either. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the 6-foot, 315-pound Short will need season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, but wouldn’t get into the specifics of the injury. Short missed the final 14 games of last season after tearing the rotator cuff in his left shoulder. He will be placed on injured reserve. Short injured the shoulder in the third quarter of Carolina’s 23-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. “Our hearts break for him,” Rhule said Wednesday. “He worked so hard to come back this year. He's such an integral part of this team and he will continue to be an integral part of this team.” Short missed two starts this season with a foot injury and finished the season with five tackles and no sacks.