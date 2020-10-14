 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: East Chicago native Kawann Short has season-ending surgery
SPORTS DIGEST: East Chicago native Kawann Short has season-ending surgery

Cardinals Panthers Football

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, right, runs past Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short during the second half of an NFL football game on Oct. 4, 2020.

 Mike McCarn, File, Associated Press

PRO FOOTBALL

EC native Short has season-ending surgery: The Panthers have lost two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short to a shoulder injury for the second straight season, and 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is not quite ready to return to action either. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the 6-foot, 315-pound Short will need season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, but wouldn’t get into the specifics of the injury. Short missed the final 14 games of last season after tearing the rotator cuff in his left shoulder. He will be placed on injured reserve. Short injured the shoulder in the third quarter of Carolina’s 23-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. “Our hearts break for him,” Rhule said Wednesday. “He worked so hard to come back this year. He's such an integral part of this team and he will continue to be an integral part of this team.” Short missed two starts this season with a foot injury and finished the season with five tackles and no sacks.

Bears assistant Castillo in quarantine: Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo will quarantine at least through Sunday’s game at Carolina after coming in contact with someone away from the team who tested positive for COVID-19. Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday Castillo has not tested positive for the coronavirus. The person he came in contact with tested positive Tuesday. Castillo was not with the team Wednesday. He will continue to coach through Zoom this week, but will not travel to the game. Offensive lineman Badara Traore was moved from the practice squad to the COVID-19 list Saturday after testing positive for the virus. But Nagy said Castillo’s situation was “completely unrelated.” Chicago last played Thursday night, so Halas Hall was closed over the weekend. Traore was not on the sideline for the Bears’ victory over Tampa Bay at Soldier Field. Chicago placed left guard James Daniels on injured reserve as expected Wednesday because of a pectoral injury. Nagy does not expect him to play again this season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Florida-LSU postponed due to COVID outbreak: No. 10 Florida and defending national champion LSU are now scheduled to play in December. Unfortunately for coach Dan Mullen, the stadium still won't be packed. The Southeastern Conference postponed Saturday’s LSU-Florida game a day after Mullen had 19 players and coaches test positive for COVID-19. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said Wednesday the number is now up to 21 positives with considerably more in quarantine because of contract tracing. Those players likely would have been unavailable against the Tigers, leaving Florida with fewer than 50 scholarship athletes and less than the SEC's threshold (53) for holding games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The game was tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12, the league's built-in bye week before its annual championship. It's the second SEC game bumped this week, following Missouri-Vanderbilt. Florida hosts Missouri next, on October 24, and that game also could be in jeopardy.

