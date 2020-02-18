SPORTS DIGEST: La Lumiere will honor St. John native who died of cancer
SPORTS DIGEST: La Lumiere will honor St. John native who died of cancer

Aameer Sahi

St. John native Aameer Sahi, who died from cancer Aug. 12, will be honored Thursday by La Lumiere School, where he graduated in 2016.

BOYS BASKETBALL

La Lumiere will honor St. John native who died of cancer: Aameer Sahi died of cancer on Aug. 21 and the La Lumiere graduate will be honored at Thursday's boys basketball game. Sahi, who graduated in 2016, loved basketball and took his passion to DePaul, where he was a student manager for the men's basketball team.

The small boarding school in LaPorte will name an award after him that will be given annually to a student who best represents the La Lumiere ideal, "One of us," according to the basketball program. The award will be voted on by the student body prior to graduation, when it will be awarded.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Tabanera named MVC Singles Player of the Week: Amanda Tabenera won both of her matches last weekend, representing Valparaiso's only win at Illinois-Chicago and being part of a win against Eastern Illinois on Sunday. It's the first Missouri Valley Conference award for the Crusaders this season.

PRO FOOTBALL

Brees announces intention to return to Saints in 2020: Quarterback Drew Brees' record-setting NFL career is on track for a 20th season — and a 15th with the New Orleans Saints. The 41-year-old Brees announced his intention to return for what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post on Tuesday. Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance. Brees' 74.3% completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind only his 2018 record of 74.4%. He also passed for 27 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions and was selected to a fourth straight Pro Bowl, the 13th of his career. His decision to return will set in motion negotiations on a new contract. His last contract voids automatically at the end of the current league year that concludes March 18. Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in completions with 6,867, yards passing with 77,416, and touchdowns with 547. His career touchdowns mark is most vulnerable, just six ahead of 20-year Patriots veteran Tom Brady. Although Brady's contract also is expiring, he has stated his intention to also keep playing, be it in New England or elsewhere. With 74,571 career yards passing, Brady also would have been in realistic one-season striking distance of Brees' yardage mark if Brees decided to retire.

Olsen chooses Seattle: A person familiar with the situation says three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen has agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced by the team. Olsen was released by the Panthers earlier this month after nine seasons with the team amid a rebuilding process under first-year coach Matt Rhule. Olsen has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns during his 13-year NFL career. He spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears. Olsen had 52 catches for 697 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Panthers. The 34-year-old Olsen chose the Seahawks after visiting with the Buffalo Bills and former coach Ron Rivera, now with the Washington Redskins. Olsen has also been weighing a future in television broadcasting.

