SPORTS DIGEST: La Lumiere will honor St. John native who died of cancer

BOYS BASKETBALL

The small boarding school in LaPorte will name an award after him that will be given annually to a student who best represents the La Lumiere ideal, "One of us," according to the basketball program. The award will be voted on by the student body prior to graduation, when it will be awarded.

PRO FOOTBALL

Brees announces intention to return to Saints in 2020: Quarterback Drew Brees' record-setting NFL career is on track for a 20th season — and a 15th with the New Orleans Saints. The 41-year-old Brees announced his intention to return for what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post on Tuesday. Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance. Brees' 74.3% completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind only his 2018 record of 74.4%. He also passed for 27 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions and was selected to a fourth straight Pro Bowl, the 13th of his career. His decision to return will set in motion negotiations on a new contract. His last contract voids automatically at the end of the current league year that concludes March 18. Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in completions with 6,867, yards passing with 77,416, and touchdowns with 547. His career touchdowns mark is most vulnerable, just six ahead of 20-year Patriots veteran Tom Brady. Although Brady's contract also is expiring, he has stated his intention to also keep playing, be it in New England or elsewhere. With 74,571 career yards passing, Brady also would have been in realistic one-season striking distance of Brees' yardage mark if Brees decided to retire.