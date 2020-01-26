SPORTS DIGEST: Pro Bowlers remember Kobe Bryant as AFC tops NFC again

PRO FOOTBALL
Pro Bowlers remember Kobe Bryant as AFC tops NFC: Green Bay linebacker Za’Darius Smith hastily organized an homage to Kobe Bryant minutes before the Pro Bowl. Smith and his NFC teammates learned about Bryant's death while they were in the locker room getting ready for the NFL's all-star game Sunday. Smith suggested the best way to pay tribute the late NBA great was to mimic his fadeaway jumper after big plays. So they did — repeatedly. It was one of several ways NFL players remembered Bryant during the celebratory event, which the AFC won 38-33 for its fourth consecutive victory in Orlando. Detroit cornerback Darius Slay didn't duck his feelings. Slay grew up idolizing Bryant so much that he had a custom Lakers hoodie made to warm up in before NFL games. Slay also got to meet Bryant a few years back. “It's heart-wrecking," Slay said with tears in his eyes. "There's not any words you can say. I'm in shock. I just imagine him growing old, being part-owner of the Lakers and having a future son I could cheer for next. It's just shocking. Me saying the words ‘Kobe's gone,' that's just crazy." Bryant died in a helicopter crash early Sunday near Calabasas, California, and the news spread shortly before the game. It put a damper on the NFL game held on the other side of the country. Players checked cellphones on the sidelines for updates, all of them looking for information and answers. “It shocked the whole locker room," Philadelphia defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. “Nobody thought it was true, but it was. It's a sad day for sports." Smith, Slay and Tampa Bay’s Shaq Barrett got together following a second-quarter sack and delivered their first “Kobe J." Even more NFC teammates performed the routine following a fumble in the third. Green Bay receiver Davonte Adams pointed to the sky and flashed the No. 24 on his fingers as an ode to Bryant’s jersey after a touchdown catch in the third. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson led a prayer for Bryant and his family before the game. The NFL also held a moment of silence for Bryant at the 2-minute warning in the first half, showing the retired NBA star’s picture on the scoreboards while announcing his death at age 41. Several guys removed their helmets during the break. Others took a knee and prayed. Fans broke the silence by chanting “Ko-be! Ko-be!” “I felt hurt,” Chicago safety Eddie Jackson said. “It's sad. I don't know how it feels to lose a husband and a child, so I don't understand what the family's going through. It's got to be tough."
MEN'S GOLF
Leishman rallies to win Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey: Marc Leishman couldn't miss whether it was for birdie for par, racing from four shots behind with a 7-under 65 and winning the Farmers Insurance Open when Jon Rahm couldn't match his eagle putt from three years ago. Leishman ran off five birdies on the front nine to seize control Sunday over a fast-faltering Rahm and Rory McIlroy. He kept a cushion with three big par saves down the tough stretch at Torrey Pines and closed with a 6-foot birdie putt that turned out to be the winner. Rahm was 4 over through five holes, the biggest mess coming at the par-3 third when he went left into the canyon and took three shots to reach the green for a double bogey. Each time he appeared to be done, the fiery Spaniard charged back. He made eagle on the par-5 13th and birdie on the next hole. After a bogey on the 15th to fall four shots behind, Rahm stuffed his next two shots for birdies. He needed an eagle on the par-5 18th to force a playoff, and his attempt from just outside 50 feet died off to the left. Rahm closed with a 70. Rahm won his first PGA Tour title three years ago at Torrey Pines when he closed with a 65, making a 60-foot eagle putt on the last hole that secured the victory. This time, it was Leishman's turn. He matched Rahm's 65 as the lowest closing round by a winner at Torrey Pines since the South Course was beefed up ahead of the 2008 U.S. Open. Leishman was the second Australian to win on Australian Day, following Lucas Herbert's playoff victory in Dubai on the European Tour earlier Sunday. McIlroy, needing a victory to return to No. 1 in the world, started three shots behind in the final group and opened with two straight bogeys. He missed a short birdie attempt on the third, and then pulled his tee shot into the hazard and had to scramble for bogey. Much like Rahm, he stayed in the mix by playing his last five holes on the front nine in 5 under. McIlroy couldn't make up enough ground, shot 69 and tied for third with Brandt Snedeker (68). Tiger Woods, trying to set the PGA Tour record with his 83rd career victory, never got anything going. Woods had to settle for a 70 and tied for ninth, six shots behind. Woods and Kobe Bryant began their pro careers the same year. Only after the round did Woods learn Bryant had died in a helicopter crash about 30 minutes north of Los Angeles. “I didn't understand why they were yelling, ‘Do it for Mamba’ on the back nine,” said Woods, who called it “one of the most shocking, tragic days I've ever been part of.” Leishman finished at 15-under 273 to capture his fifth PGA Tour title.
AROUND THE HORN
Valparaiso men's and women's swimming had three finish in the top 10 twice. Paige Wright finished fourth in the 200-freestyle and sixth in the 500 free. Sophire Morelock was ninth in the 1650 free and seventh in the 200 backstroke. Dominic May was eighth in the 200 free and 10th in the 100 free. ... Crusaders bowling (34-40) went 2-1 on Sunday to place 11th in bracket play of the Columbia 300 Saints Invitational this weekend.