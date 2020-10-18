SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso native Sam Ficken misses first kick of season in Jets' shutout loss

PRO FOOTBALL
Valpo native Ficken misses first kick of 2020: Sam Ficken had a string of 16 straight made kicks, including 10 field goals, snapped in Sunday's 24-0 Jets loss at Miami. The Valparaiso native missed a 55-yard field goal attempt with 1:10 left in the third quarter. It would have been a career long for Ficken, who is now 31 for 43 on field goals and 43 for 47 on extra point attempts in 24 career games. The Jets (0-6) have been held scoreless over the last 80 minutes, 51 seconds with Ficken's extra point in the Week 5 loss to the Cardinals the last point scored.
PRO GOLF
Mickelson goes 2 for 2 on PGA Champions Tour: Phil Mickelson became the third player and second this year to win his first two starts on the PGA Tour Champions, slamming the door on Mike Weir with a back-nine surge Sunday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Mickelson closed with a 7-under 65 to finish at 17-under 199, three strokes better than second-round leader Weir, the fellow 50-year-old left-hander who had a 71. Mickelson was a stroke off the tournament record set last year by Miguel Angel Jimenez. The winner in late August at Ozarks National in Missouri in his first start on the 50-and-over tour, Mickelson joined Bruce Fleischer and Jim Furyk as the only players to win in their first two senior events. Fleischer accomplished the feat in 1999 and Furyk did it this year with victories at The Ally Challenge and Pure Insurance Championship. Mickelson, who hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since early 2019 at Pebble Beach, plans to return to the PGA Tour next week for the Zozo Championship in California. After a week off, he’ll play in the Houston Open as his final preparation for the Masters on Nov. 12-15.
PRO BASEBALL
Marlins fire executive after 19 years: Miami Marlins executive Michael Hill's 19-season tenure with the franchise has ended. Hill was president of baseball operations for the past six years and provided continuity after a 2017 change in ownership, but his contract expired and he will not be back next season, CEO Derek Jeter said Sunday. The Marlins will cast a wide search for a replacement, but potential candidates are unlikely to include vice president of player development and scouting Gary Denbo, who has been instrumental in the franchise turnaround and is expected to remain in his current role. Hill joined the Marlins' front office in 2002, and the next year they won the World Series. But this year's 31-29 finish was their first above .500 since 2009, and they made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. Hill helped steer the Marlins through a coronavirus outbreak that nearly derailed their season. The Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round of the playoffs before being eliminated by Atlanta and exceeded all outside expectations with a young, patchwork roster one year after losing 105 games. Hill was general manager for six seasons before becoming president of baseball operations, and he retained that title even as Jeter overhauled the organizational structure. Hill had a hand in the record $325 million, 13-year contract Giancarlo Stanton signed with the Marlins in 2014. He later was involved in trading Stanton and All-Stars Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon and J.T. Realmuto as the Marlins rebuilt from the farm system up under Jeter.
Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!