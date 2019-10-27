Approaching the season's halfway point, the Bears are 3-3 for the second year in a row. Can they turn things around and make it to the playoffs again?
Now is the time to make a change after a 36-25 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Star quarterback Drew Brees and running back Alvin Kamara created a huge disadvantage for the Saints offense due to injuries, but that didn't seem to matter to the Bears defense.
Sean Payton's gameplan was better than Matt Nagy's, whose gameplan was questioned to due a lack of first downs made through the first three quarters and the running game kept mum.
The 102-yard kickoff return touchdown made by Cordarrelle Patterson was the most exciting dash we've seen all season.
It's sad when the Bears special teams has a stronger running game than the offense. Unfortunately, another special teams unit wasn't so lucky.
Pat O'Donnell's blocked punt in the first quarter — which turned into a safety — set an immediate tone for the game: The Saints were ready and the Bears were not.
Mitch Trubisky's return wasn't all that impressive. He completed 34-of-54 passes for 251 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
2019 Trubisky has shown he is not the face of this team. 2017 Trubisky had somewhat of a chance, especially after adding many bootleg plays to the playbook.
We don't see Trubisky with many tricks up his sleeve (or sling) these days. He's afraid to take chances and when he throws the ball down the field, he misses a wide open target.
The only wider receiver worth watching is Allen Robinson, who has made impressive catches all season long and leads the team with 41 receptions.
The offense remains inconsistent and looks to be retrogressing instead of learning from mistakes and getting better.
Week 5's offense played well in the third quarter (three touchdowns), but a comeback victory was halted by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth.
This week, the offense didn't come alive until the last two and a half minutes left in the game (two passing touchdowns).
Both weeks featured different quarterbacks, yes, but the rest of the offense doesn't look like they're reading from the same playbook.
The Bears need to start scoring within the first two drives of the game. Scoring late in the second half and still trailing behind is almost as bad as not scoring at all.
The defense has lacked its explosive factor lately and no longer plays like the No. 1 defense in football.
If the defense looks tired, it's because it is. The offense never remains on the field long enough for Khalil Mack and Company to catch their breath.
Eddy Pineiro was consistent again, kicking two extra points and a 46-yard field goal.
Last season, an unpredictable kicker was the demise to a prolonged playoff run. Even with a pinched nerve, Pineiro is still making big kicks when the Bears need him to.
Two months ago, the Bears were unsure if Pineiro would be the starting kicker. Now they're questioning their starting quarterback.
A few columns ago, I said I gave Trubisky this season and half of next before he gets the ax. I'd like to retract and change my statement.
If the Bears don't make it to the wildcard this season — which they can still make — Trubisky will be gone. It's either him or Nagy, and by the looks of things, they both could be walking out together.