LaTroy Hawkins gives guidance to his godson, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes, and Hawkins were teammates with the Twins, for whom Hawkins now has the title, “Special Assistant, Baseball Operations,” which entails scouting pitchers and instructing them.

“I remember when Patrick’s dad told me his girlfriend was pregnant,” Hawkins said in a telephone interview from Tampa, where he will be in the stands for Super Bowl LV. “I remember when he was born. I would baby-sit him. He’d come stay at the house, come see me, during the season, so I’ve been pretty much a part of his life since he was a kid.”

What was he like as a child?

“He was very athletic,” Hawkins said. “He loved basketball, baseball and football. If there was a ball in it, he wanted to play it. But he was more into basketball than baseball at the time. And he was 8, 9 years old, playing on the 11, 12-year-old team, playing shortstop and pitching. He’s always been a standout athlete.”

Like Hawkins, who was a long jumper and leg of the 1,600-meter relay at West Side and such a talented basketball player that he received a full scholarship offer from Indiana State, his godson had a decision to make as to which sport to pursue.