MATT ERICKSON: The Chiefs' 50-year drought finally should come to an end

On the other side of the field, Eastern Illinois product Jimmy Garoppolo spent his first three seasons backing up Tom Brady in New England. If he wins a Super Bowl for the Niners the year the Patriots' dynasty may finally have crumbled, there will be wonderful irony. Plus, his coach is Kyle Shanahan, whose dad is Mike Shanahan, who like Garoppolo was an EIU quarterback. And let's not forget, only three years ago, Kyle Shanahan, as offensive coordinator for the Falcons, got Atlanta out to a 28-3 lead over the Pats — only to lose 34-28 in overtime. He's hungry, for sure.

Will the game come down to an elite quarterback — Mahomes — or an elite defense — the Niners? Mahomes might be the best player in the NFL the last couple years. The difference between him, a bona fide playmaker, and Garoppolo, a game manager, is substantial. When Mahomes plays, the Chiefs put up points — like every time.

If the Niners manage to shut down the Chiefs' offense and hold it under 21 points, it would be just the second time for that to happen in a Mahomes start. The Chiefs have put up 86 points in their two playoff games — and don't forget, they were blanked in the first quarter against the Texans, so that's over seven quarters. They're firing on all cylinders, and Reid with two weeks to get ready could be a big factor.