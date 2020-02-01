MATT ERICKSON: The Chiefs' 50-year drought finally should come to an end

It all comes down to this.
Super Bowl LIV features one team few would've been surprised to see here if asked last August, and one that was very much middle-of-the pack.
Kansas City had 6-1 odds to win the Super Bowl in the preseason. Only the Patriots were a safer bet at 4-1. The over/under on the Chiefs' expected win total was 10.5, and they exceeded that at 12-4.
San Francisco, on the other hand, had much lower expectations. The over/under on their win total in the preseason was 8 (they went 13-3), with Super Bowl odds of 40-1, putting them in a pack of teams that included the Falcons, Panthers and Jets. (OK, and yes, also the Titans and Ravens in that mix, so the oddsmakers were off on more than just the Niners.)
Once again this year, the oddsmakers are expecting a close game. The Chiefs are just 1.5-point favorites, making this the closest line since the Seahawks were a 1-point favorite over the Patriots five years ago. The last time before that game the spread was under 2 points was way back in 1982.
This will be the 11th straight Super Bowl that the line is 5 points or less, so we're growing accustomed to the expectation that these will be close games.
There are quite a few compelling storylines. For starters, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will try to win a Super Bowl in just his second year as a starter — a year after winning the MVP award in his first year as a starter. His boss, Andy Reid, is one of the most well-known head coaches in history — but has never won a Super Bowl. And the Chiefs as a franchise haven't won one in 50 years.
On the other side of the field, Eastern Illinois product Jimmy Garoppolo spent his first three seasons backing up Tom Brady in New England. If he wins a Super Bowl for the Niners the year the Patriots' dynasty may finally have crumbled, there will be wonderful irony. Plus, his coach is Kyle Shanahan, whose dad is Mike Shanahan, who like Garoppolo was an EIU quarterback. And let's not forget, only three years ago, Kyle Shanahan, as offensive coordinator for the Falcons, got Atlanta out to a 28-3 lead over the Pats — only to lose 34-28 in overtime. He's hungry, for sure.
Will the game come down to an elite quarterback — Mahomes — or an elite defense — the Niners? Mahomes might be the best player in the NFL the last couple years. The difference between him, a bona fide playmaker, and Garoppolo, a game manager, is substantial. When Mahomes plays, the Chiefs put up points — like every time.
If the Niners manage to shut down the Chiefs' offense and hold it under 21 points, it would be just the second time for that to happen in a Mahomes start. The Chiefs have put up 86 points in their two playoff games — and don't forget, they were blanked in the first quarter against the Texans, so that's over seven quarters. They're firing on all cylinders, and Reid with two weeks to get ready could be a big factor.
The Niners are going to run the ball. A lot. For starters, if they can grind it out, it keeps Mahomes off the field. But more importantly, the Chiefs gave up nearly 5 yards a carry in the regular season, so stopping the run has been an issue for them. Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman are killers who split the load right down the middle, and Coleman supposedly is good to go after an injury in the conference title game. Matt Breida hasn't been used as much down the stretch, but he could be a factor.
So the Chiefs' killer offense, or the Niners' stellar defense? It feels like the Chiefs' offensive advantages over the Niners are worth just a few points more than the Niners' defensive advantages over the Chiefs. That boils down to a good one that should be worth watching for more than just the commercials.
San Francisco (15-3) vs. Kansas City (14-4)
When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
TV: FOX
Line/Total: Chiefs -1.5/54.5
MattE's pick: Chiefs 34, 49ers 30
Record: 5-5 overall, 6-4 against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning writer and editor based in Northwest Indiana. He is an assistant sports editor for USA Today's MMA coverage and also occasionally writes about the Oscars, food and travel for The Times.