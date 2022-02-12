Region businesses gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

Through a quirk of the calendar, this is shaping up to be a big weekend for football and romance.

Also, avocados.

Super Bowl LVI, matching the favored Los Angeles Rams and upstart Cincinnati Bengals, kicks off around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in LA. And Valentine's Day is Monday.

The proximity of those big days figures to make for a busy, but profitable, time for Region businesses catering to football fans and couples.

Bridges' Scoreboard, a popular restaurant and lounge at 121 N. Griffith Blvd. in downtown Griffith, stopped taking reservations early this week for its annual Super Bowl party.

"We get a full house every year," said co-owner Jeff Bridges, who will hold some tables open for fans deciding to show up at the last minute. "We usually get about 300 people."

Bridges plans a free halftime buffet, and Miller Lite reps will be on hand for giveaways.

Earlier in the pandemic, Bridges said, he noticed more fans staying home for house parties on big days like Super Bowl Sunday. But he senses more cases of cabin fever among his customers these days.

"They want to see people," he said. "Have fun, hoot and holler.

"The average fans are coming out, not just the diehards."

While the communal experience is a draw, fans still will be able to keep track of the action on Bridges Scoreboard's 40 TVs. "There's not a bad seat in the house," Bridges said.

Pandemic restrictions are still in place across the state line — Illinois has an indoor mask mandate, and bar and restaurant patrons looking for sit-down service must show proof of vaccination in Chicago and Cook County. And that means more business for Indiana establishments operating under looser guidelines.

"We're getting Illinois people coming over," Bridges said. "They don't have to worry about showing their (vaccination) card. It's helping the bars and restaurants in Indiana."

Game-day decision

In Lansing, Sylvia Coco — who owns Kilroy's downtown and Dixie Kitchen on the village's west side — isn't expecting a big Super Bowl crowd. But she's attributing that more to changing tech trends than to pandemic restrictions.

"Ever since big screens became more affordable, people are having more house parties," Coco said. "It used to be before big-screen TVs got large, people would gather more (at bars) to watch the Super Bowl."

Now, TVs are such a small part of the customer experience, Coco dropped the TV package at Dixie Kitchen bar as a cost-saving move.

Last year, Kilroy's closed on Super Bowl Sunday but hosted a private party. There's no similar event planned this weekend, but Coco still hadn't finalized plans for Kilroy's by midweek.

"It's going to be a last-minute decision I'm going to make (on opening hours)," she said. "I've closed at 5 before."

But the wild card this year is Valentine's Day. That could draw a different crowd besides football fans. "We don't know what to expect," Coco said.

Stock-up time

On the other hand, Michael Tyson, the chief marketing and merchandising officer at Strack & Van Til grocery stores, knows from experience to expect a big weekend with the combination of the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day.

"When they land in separate weeks, they're pretty good weeks," Tyson said. "When they land in the same weekend, it's going to be interesting."

Like Coco, Tyson expects a lot of his customers to stay home for the big game. Accordingly, Strack's made sure to stock up on such items as avocados, steak, chicken and ground beef — "everything (fans) need for Super Bowl parties," he said.

In fact, the chain expects to sell 70,000 avocados this week alone.

Making sure shoppers can buy everything they need and want is a complex undertaking, especially given the supply-chain issues that have cropped up during the pandemic.

"We start planning six months in advance," Tyson said. "We started prebooking products earlier this year."

Place your bets

Bars, restaurants and food stores aren't the only businesses gearing up for the Super Bowl. It's also a big day for the legalized gambling industry.

Jim Miller, director of publicity and racing analyst at Club Hawthorne Crestwood in the southwest suburbs, said the facility is hoping to draw in more than football fans this year. Before the big game, patrons will be able to bet on live horse racing. "We're trying to get that crossover (fan)," he said.

Club Hawthorne, which is affiliated with PointsBet Sportsbook, has several promotions planned for the Super Bowl. Like other PointsBet locations in Cicero and Prospect Heights, Crestwood will have a $500 giveaway during the game. And bettors who place a $20 wager before the Super Bowl will get a free $20 in-game wager.

Having the unheralded Bengals reach the Super Bowl has generated even more interest than usual in the game, according to Miller.

"You see more interest for the Cinderella story," he said.

Also boosting the buzz: Unlike last year, there are no longer indoor capacity limits because of the pandemic.

It all adds up to a big day for a big game — however folks plan to spend it, at home or with other fans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.