Things nice and messy now that we're down to the wire

The last couple weeks always are risky in the NFL from a betting standpoint, and with an 18th week for the first time, it's compounded.

The Bears have very little to play for at this point other than pride and individual stats. Matt Nagy's not going to be back as coach even if he wins out, and all indications have been it's not a situation in which the players are rallying to support him, either. But Robert Quinn can set a new team record with one more sack — he'll pass Bears career sack leader and Hall of Famer Richard Dent, who owns the team record with 17.5. So that's something.

As for the QB spot, Nagy announced on Friday that Andy Dalton will start against the Giants on Sunday with Nick Foles — coming off the big win over the Seahawks in his first action of the season — as his backup. Justin Fields has practiced, but is hobbled — and playing him would be a risk in a season that means nothing.

Still, it seems like Dalton or Foles is a better QB than the Giants' two options, Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm. And the Giants are expected to play both of them based on game situations. The Bears' defense can take advantage of that for a rare-at-this-point two-game winning streak.