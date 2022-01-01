 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Things nice and messy now that we're down to the wire
alert urgent
PRO FOOTBALL | PICKS

Things nice and messy now that we're down to the wire

Matt Erickson

Matt Erickson

 File

The last couple weeks always are risky in the NFL from a betting standpoint, and with an 18th week for the first time, it's compounded.

The Bears have very little to play for at this point other than pride and individual stats. Matt Nagy's not going to be back as coach even if he wins out, and all indications have been it's not a situation in which the players are rallying to support him, either. But Robert Quinn can set a new team record with one more sack — he'll pass Bears career sack leader and Hall of Famer Richard Dent, who owns the team record with 17.5. So that's something.

As for the QB spot, Nagy announced on Friday that Andy Dalton will start against the Giants on Sunday with Nick Foles — coming off the big win over the Seahawks in his first action of the season — as his backup. Justin Fields has practiced, but is hobbled — and playing him would be a risk in a season that means nothing.

Still, it seems like Dalton or Foles is a better QB than the Giants' two options, Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm. And the Giants are expected to play both of them based on game situations. The Bears' defense can take advantage of that for a rare-at-this-point two-game winning streak.

The Colts ... well, they're in a mess when it comes to trying to pick their game before Sunday morning. Unvaccinated QB Carson Wentz has to be asymptomatic of COVID-19 by Sunday or he's out. If he can't play, rookie Sam Ehlinger will get the start — and that could be a problem.

Indy probably can beat the Raiders at home even without Wentz if Jonathan Taylor gets a steady dose of carries — and I think the betting line reflects that, despite the uncertainty behind Wentz. I'll take the Colts regardless, and if Wentz plays, they could win a lot more handily than my prediction.

Roughly two-thirds of the spreads this week are a touchdown or more — the biggest amount of lines at 6 points or more this season. That can make for some dangerous wagering. But there are some potential shootouts on the board: Chiefs-Bengals, Rams-Ravens and Cardinals-Cowboys. I like the overs in all three.

And if you want one that seems crazy, the Lions +270 on the moneyline to win outright seems very attractive. They've covered a lot of spreads, have won a couple games, and are only a few bounces here and there from having a better record than the Bears. They're playing a Seattle team that has zilch to play for and just lost to the Bears.

N.Y. Giants (4-11) at BEARS (5-10)

Time/TV: Noon Sunday, CBS

Line: Bears -5.5 (37)

Best prop bet: Saquon Barkley (NYG) to score a touchdown

MattE’s pick: Bears 20, Giants 13

Las Vegas (8-7) at COLTS (9-6)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Colts -7 (44.5)

Best prop bet: Total under 22 in first half

MattE’s pick: Colts 23, Raiders 17

Kansas City (11-4) at Cincinnati (9-6)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Chiefs -4.5 (51)

Best prop bet: Joe Mixon (CIN) to score a touchdown

MattE’s pick: Chiefs 34, Bengals 31

Tampa Bay (11-4) at N.Y. Jets (4-11)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Buccaneers -13.5 (45)

Best prop bet: Rob Gronkowski (TB) to score a touchdown

MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 31, Jets 13

L.A. Rams (11-4) at Baltimore (8-7)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Rams -4.5 (46.5)

Best prop bet: Cooper Kupp (LAR) over 107.5 receiving yards

MattE’s pick: Rams 29, Ravens 26

Atlanta (7-8) at Buffalo (9-6)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Bills -14 (44)

Best prop bet: Bills -20 alternate spread (+155)

MattE’s pick: Bills 37, Falcons 16

Jacksonville (2-13) at New England (9-6)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Patriots -16 (41.5)

Best prop bet: Patriots -9.5 first half

MattE’s pick: Patriots 34, Jaguars 13

Miami (8-7) at Tennessee (10-5)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Titans -3.5 (39.5)

Best prop bet: Titans -2.5 first half

MattE’s pick: Titans 23, Dolphins 20

Philadelphia (8-7) at Washington (6-9)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Eagles -4 (45)

Best prop bet: Jalen Hurts (PHI) over 207.5 passing yards

MattE’s pick: Eagles 28, Washington 20

Houston (4-11) at San Francisco (8-7)

Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Line: 49ers -12 (44)

Best prop bet: Texans +7 first half

MattE’s pick: 49ers 26, Texans 17

Denver (7-8) at L.A. Chargers (8-7)

Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Line: Chargers -6.5 (45.5)

Best prop bet: Total under 23 in first half

MattE’s pick: Chargers 24, Broncos 17

Detroit (2-12-1) at Seattle (5-10)

Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Line: Seahawks -7 (42)

Best prop bet: Lions +3 alternate spread (+180)

MattE’s pick: Lions 23, Seahawks 20

Arizona (10-5) at Dallas (11-4)

Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Fox

Line: Cowboys -6.5 (52)

Best prop bet: Kyler Murray (ARI) over 255.5 passing yards

MattE’s pick: Cowboys 31, Cardinals 28

Carolina (5-10) at New Orleans (7-8)

Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Line: Saints -6.5 (38)

Best prop bet: Alvin Kamara (NO) over 64.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Saints 23, Panthers 16

Minnesota (7-8) at Green Bay (12-3)

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC

Line: Packers -13.5 (45.5)

Best prop bet: Total over 21 in first half

MattE’s pick: Packers 37, Vikings 13

Cleveland (7-8) at Pittsburgh (7-7-1)

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Line: Browns -3.5 (41)

Best prop bet: Total over 20.5 in first half

MattE’s pick: Browns 23, Steelers 20

Week 16 results: 13-3 straight up, 8-8 against the spread. Season: 148-91-1 (.619) straight up, 125-114-1 (.523) against the spread.

Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.

Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts