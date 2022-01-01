Things nice and messy now that we're down to the wire

The last couple weeks always are risky in the NFL from a betting standpoint, and with an 18th week for the first time, it's compounded.
The Bears have very little to play for at this point other than pride and individual stats. Matt Nagy's not going to be back as coach even if he wins out, and all indications have been it's not a situation in which the players are rallying to support him, either. But Robert Quinn can set a new team record with one more sack — he'll pass Bears career sack leader and Hall of Famer Richard Dent, who owns the team record with 17.5. So that's something.
As for the QB spot, Nagy announced on Friday that Andy Dalton will start against the Giants on Sunday with Nick Foles — coming off the big win over the Seahawks in his first action of the season — as his backup. Justin Fields has practiced, but is hobbled — and playing him would be a risk in a season that means nothing.
Still, it seems like Dalton or Foles is a better QB than the Giants' two options, Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm. And the Giants are expected to play both of them based on game situations. The Bears' defense can take advantage of that for a rare-at-this-point two-game winning streak.
The Colts ... well, they're in a mess when it comes to trying to pick their game before Sunday morning. Unvaccinated QB Carson Wentz has to be asymptomatic of COVID-19 by Sunday or he's out. If he can't play, rookie Sam Ehlinger will get the start — and that could be a problem.
Indy probably can beat the Raiders at home even without Wentz if Jonathan Taylor gets a steady dose of carries — and I think the betting line reflects that, despite the uncertainty behind Wentz. I'll take the Colts regardless, and if Wentz plays, they could win a lot more handily than my prediction.
Roughly two-thirds of the spreads this week are a touchdown or more — the biggest amount of lines at 6 points or more this season. That can make for some dangerous wagering. But there are some potential shootouts on the board: Chiefs-Bengals, Rams-Ravens and Cardinals-Cowboys. I like the overs in all three.
And if you want one that seems crazy, the Lions +270 on the moneyline to win outright seems very attractive. They've covered a lot of spreads, have won a couple games, and are only a few bounces here and there from having a better record than the Bears. They're playing a Seattle team that has zilch to play for and just lost to the Bears.
N.Y. Giants (4-11) at BEARS (5-10)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, CBS
Line: Bears -5.5 (37)
Best prop bet: Saquon Barkley (NYG) to score a touchdown
MattE’s pick: Bears 20, Giants 13
Las Vegas (8-7) at COLTS (9-6)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Colts -7 (44.5)
Best prop bet: Total under 22 in first half
MattE’s pick: Colts 23, Raiders 17
Kansas City (11-4) at Cincinnati (9-6)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Chiefs -4.5 (51)
Best prop bet: Joe Mixon (CIN) to score a touchdown
MattE’s pick: Chiefs 34, Bengals 31
Tampa Bay (11-4) at N.Y. Jets (4-11)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Buccaneers -13.5 (45)
Best prop bet: Rob Gronkowski (TB) to score a touchdown
MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 31, Jets 13
L.A. Rams (11-4) at Baltimore (8-7)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Rams -4.5 (46.5)
Best prop bet: Cooper Kupp (LAR) over 107.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Rams 29, Ravens 26
Atlanta (7-8) at Buffalo (9-6)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Bills -14 (44)
Best prop bet: Bills -20 alternate spread (+155)
MattE’s pick: Bills 37, Falcons 16
Jacksonville (2-13) at New England (9-6)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Patriots -16 (41.5)
Best prop bet: Patriots -9.5 first half
MattE’s pick: Patriots 34, Jaguars 13
Miami (8-7) at Tennessee (10-5)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Titans -3.5 (39.5)
Best prop bet: Titans -2.5 first half
MattE’s pick: Titans 23, Dolphins 20
Philadelphia (8-7) at Washington (6-9)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Eagles -4 (45)
Best prop bet: Jalen Hurts (PHI) over 207.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Eagles 28, Washington 20
Houston (4-11) at San Francisco (8-7)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: 49ers -12 (44)
Best prop bet: Texans +7 first half
MattE’s pick: 49ers 26, Texans 17
Denver (7-8) at L.A. Chargers (8-7)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: Chargers -6.5 (45.5)
Best prop bet: Total under 23 in first half
MattE’s pick: Chargers 24, Broncos 17
Detroit (2-12-1) at Seattle (5-10)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Seahawks -7 (42)
Best prop bet: Lions +3 alternate spread (+180)
MattE’s pick: Lions 23, Seahawks 20
Arizona (10-5) at Dallas (11-4)
Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Fox
Line: Cowboys -6.5 (52)
Best prop bet: Kyler Murray (ARI) over 255.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Cowboys 31, Cardinals 28
Carolina (5-10) at New Orleans (7-8)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Saints -6.5 (38)
Best prop bet: Alvin Kamara (NO) over 64.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Saints 23, Panthers 16
Minnesota (7-8) at Green Bay (12-3)
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC
Line: Packers -13.5 (45.5)
Best prop bet: Total over 21 in first half
MattE’s pick: Packers 37, Vikings 13
Cleveland (7-8) at Pittsburgh (7-7-1)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Line: Browns -3.5 (41)
Best prop bet: Total over 20.5 in first half
MattE’s pick: Browns 23, Steelers 20
Week 16 results: 13-3 straight up, 8-8 against the spread. Season: 148-91-1 (.619) straight up, 125-114-1 (.523) against the spread.
Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.
Photos: Bears defeat Seahawks, 25-24
