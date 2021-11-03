Thursday Night Football odds, pick and prop: New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

The skinny: Talk about a game with two teams coming in on opposite ends of the momentum spectrum, and that's what we have to start Week 9. The Colts played a solid game against the Titans on Sunday, particularly by holding league-leading rusher and MVP candidate Derrick Henry to 2.4 yards per carry and 68 yards on the ground. But after a good start, QB Carson Wentz decided he was going to ... well ... Carson Wentz. Wentz threw two of the worst interceptions in the entire NFL this year and pretty much handed an overtime win to the Titans. It's a shame, too, because Wentz had been playing really well the past few weeks. The Jets, on the other hand, were massive underdogs against the Bengals and were starting a career practice squad QB in Mike White. All White did was throw for 405 yards, three TDs and hit more than 80% of his passes. Can he repeat that Cinderella story performance against the Colts? Maybe not. But he was used in a really smart mostly dink-and-dunk game plan that worked, especially after he threw two picks in the first quarter and then settled in, and I'd imagine the Jets will try that again. The Colts, after seeing Wentz implode after a good start, would be wise to give the ball to Jonathan Taylor — a lot. He's the second leading rusher in the league behind Henry, yet he hasn't carried more than 18 times in a game this season. I think he'll get a steady dose of touches for the first time this year, including passes out of the backfield, and be the difference maker. But man, that 11 is a big number given the way recency bias usually works. I think this will be a surprise shootout that the Colts somehow will survive.