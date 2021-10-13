 Skip to main content
Thursday Night Football odds, pick and prop: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles
PRO FOOTBALL | PICKS

Thursday Night Football odds, pick and prop: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles

  • Updated
NFL Insider Matt Erickson

Matt Erickson

Tampa Bay (4-1) at Philadelphia (2-3)

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NBC

Line: Buccaneers -6.5 (52.5)*

The skinny: The Bucs are coming off a 45-point outburst and 28-point shellacking of the Dolphins in which Tom Brady threw for more than 400 yards and five TDs. And among those 45 points, they scored 21 of them in the fourth quarter. They were in control, but didn't let up. The Eagles snapped a three-game skid with an upset of the Panthers on the road — an upset predicted in this space, might we add! This seems like a matchup they can keep from getting blown out in. The Bucs have only blown out the Falcons and Dolphins and had much closer wins against the Texans, Cowboys and Patriots. Tampa's defense is a little beat up, so Philly QB Jalen Hurts can ... ahem ... hurt the Bucs both through the air and on the feet. But Brady seems to find a way more often than not.

Best prop bet: Jalen Hurts (PHI) over 1.5 passing TDs

MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 31, Eagles 24

Week 5 results: 13-3 straight up, 11-5 against the spread.

Season: 50-30 (.625) straight up, 43-37 (.538) against the spread.

*Odds posted by DraftKings.com may have changed.

