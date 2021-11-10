Thursday Night Football odds, picks and prop bets: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

The skinny: The Ravens are right there at the top of the AFC battling for the top seed — and they've done this despite being in a lot of close games. In Week 9, they needed overtime to beat the Vikings in a shootout. But they're 4-1 in their games decided by 6 points or less. The Dolphins were on a seven-game skid, but finally got out of their slide with a win over the Texans. If Tua Tagovailoa is back at QB, maybe they have a slightly better chance at staying in the game than if Jacoby Brissett is filling in, but it probably won't matter. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is still one of the best in the league, though he hasn't been as dynamic as he was in 2019. He's had more pressure on him this year thanks to some injury issues. But he should be able to put up some numbers against Miami if he doesn't turn the ball over.