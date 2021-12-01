Thursday Night Football odds, picks and prop bets: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

The skinny: This should be an interesting one in the Big Easy since both teams are in similar tailspins. The Saints lost their fourth straight a week ago when they put up just six points against the Bills on Thanksgiving — their lowest point total in six years. And the Cowboys lost to the Raiders at home in overtime on Thanksgiving, which was their third loss in four games — all against AFC West opponents. But the Cowboys still have a two-game lead in the NFC East and can start to pull away if they can beat the Saints. It seems like there's a lot of motivation there, even if head coach Mike McCarthy and two other coaches are out with COVID. Both teams have key injuries that could keep this potentially low scoring. If the Saints go with Taysom Hill at QB instead of Trevor Siemian, it might not matter. This seems like a good time for the Cowboys to grind the clock with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard — even though the Saints are the best in the league in rushing yards per attempt.