Thursday Night Football odds, picks and prop bets: Kansas City Chiefs at L.A. Chargers
alert urgent
PRO FOOTBALL | PICKS

Kansas City (9-4) at L.A. Chargers (8-5)

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network

The skinny: We're getting treated to an absolute gem of a game to open Week 15. It features, arguably, two of the top five QBs in the game in the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Chargers' Justin Herbert. Mahomes was the 2018 NFL MVP, and Herbert was the 2020 Rookie of the Year. An argument could be made that Mahomes has fallen out of the top five this season, in part thanks to a rough stretch K.C. had early in the season. But he's been playing great during the Chiefs' current six-game winning streak, and Kansas City's defense has been playing even better. The Chargers upset the Chiefs in Week 3 on the road, and I think this week the Chiefs will get their comeuppance in L.A. As good as Herbert is, Mahomes can keep up with him and pull away at the end in a crucial game for the AFC's playoff seeding.

Line: Chiefs -3 (52.5)

Best prop bet: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs

MattE’s pick: Chiefs 34, Chargers 28

Week 14 results: 9-5 straight up, 10-4 against the spread.

Season: 126-81-1 (.609) straight up, 107-100-1 (.517) against the spread.

*Lines via DraftKings.com and may have changed since publication.

