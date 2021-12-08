 Skip to main content
Thursday Night Football odds, picks and prop bets: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings
alert urgent
Thursday Night Football odds, picks and prop bets: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

  Updated
NFL Insider Matt Erickson

Matt Erickson

Pittsburgh (6-5-1) at Minnesota (5-7)

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network

The skinny: The Vikings are a tough team to figure out. Their seven losses have been by an average of just four points. Unfortunately, their most recent one came in Week 13 when they managed to let the Lions off their winless schneid. After that embarrassment, they have to play on a short week against a Steelers team that was reeling after a tie with the Lions and losses to the Chargers and Bengals, but pulled off a huge win over the Ravens. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger had a nice game against Baltimore with a pair of TD passes, and they balanced the offense nicely with more than 20 carries for Najee Harris. The Vikings' defense has struggled to stop the run. They give up 4.7 yards per carry, which means Harris could find a lot of room to operate. When he does, that will open things up for Roethlisberger through the air. The Vikings are without some key players, including receiver Adam Thielen and, could be without running back . Despite going on the road on a short week, I think the Steelers are primed for an upset.

Line: Vikings -3 (43)

Best prop bet: Najee Harris (PIT) over 70.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Steelers 26, Vikings 20

Week 13 results: 9-5 straight up, 10-4 against the spread.

Season: 117-76-1 (.606) straight up, 97-96-1 (.503) against the spread.

*Lines via DraftKings.com and may have changed since publication.

