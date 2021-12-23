Thursday Night Football odds, picks and prop bets: San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

The skinny: We start the Week 16 playoff push with a game that is critical for both teams. The Niners' surge has them in the No. 6 playoff spot – and remember, seven teams get in. But a loss would drop them to 8-7 – and there are three teams at 7-7 who could catch them with wins this week, which would make the NFC postseason picture tremendously crowded and cloudy. The Titans are holding on to the AFC South lead – but now by just one game over the Colts. After a six-game winning streak, they've dropped three of four – and their only win was against the Jaguars, which isn't saying much. The Niners have won five of six largely thanks to the run game. But the Titans are great against the run. That means we're likely to see San Francisco try to move the ball through the air. Even though Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo isn't mentioned with the elite, he's quietly having a very solid season – and I think he'll find room to do some good work against the Titans' passing defense. The Titans are a little too banged up and are faltering at the wrong time of the season to beat a team that is picking up steam.