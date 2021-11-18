Thursday Night Football odds, picks, prop bets: New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

New England (6-4) at Atlanta (4-5)
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network
The skinny: This week's Thursday game is between two teams that seem to be on very different trajectories. Yet both are right in the thick of things in their divisions, despite their near .500 records. The Patriots head into Atlanta on a four-game winning streak, which is the second best in the NFL right now. A win this week and a Bills loss to the Colts on Sunday suddenly would have New England tied for the AFC East lead — with rookie QB Mac Jones, no less. They're coming off an absolute dismantling of the Browns in their best performance of the season. The Falcons, on the other hand, remain one of the most inconsistent teams in the NFL — and one of the hardest to predict. QB Matt Ryan just had an awful game in a blowout loss to the Cowboys, and he hasn't had any success at all in his career against New England — including that infamous Super Bowl loss after being up 28-3 at halftime a few years ago. Can Jones go on the road and outplay him and put another notch on his belt on the way to Rookie of the Year honors? I think he can. Plus, the Patriots are the only team in the AFC with a perfect road record.
Line: Patriots -7 (47)*
Best prop bet: Mac Jones (NE) over 253.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Patriots 29, Falcons 16
Week 10 results: 6-7-1 straight up, 3-10-1 against the spread.
Season: 91-58-1 (.611) straight up, 72-77-1 (.483) against the spread.
*Odds listed via DraftKings.com and may have changed since publication.
